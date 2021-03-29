The John Clay Podcast: Boys’ Sweet 16 preview

Subscribe here to receive episodes of the John Clay Podcast in the feed of your favorite podcasting app: Apple Podcasts / iHeart Radio / Spotify / Stitcher / TuneIn / Google Podcasts

After a one-year absence because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Kentucky Boys’ State High School Basketball Tournament returns to Rupp Arena in Lexington. Lexington Herald-Leader high school beat writer Jared Peck joins Kentucky.com sports columnist John Clay to preview this year’s Boys’ Sweet 16, which begins Wednesday, March 31 and runs through Saturday, April 3.