The NFL love for Jamin Davis keeps growing

Many things have changed and will change before the NFL holds its annual college draft, starting April 28 in Cleveland.

One thing that has not changed: The rise of Kentucky linebacker Jamin Davis up the draft board.

On this week’s edition of the ESPN First Draft podcast, moderated by Field Yates, analysts Mel Kiper and Todd McShay held a mock draft of prospects, with each analyst choosing 22 players.

Pick No. 12 fell to Kiper.

“I’m going to go with a guy that Todd is going to scream at me about, but that’s OK, that I really grew to really appreciate his season he had,” Kiper said. “(He) had a great Pro Day -- kind of worked out on tape the season he had what you saw of his Pro Day -- and that’s Jamin Davis, linebacker from Kentucky, who I have right now 14 on the big board.”

“I understand the tape is what matters most, but the Pro Day was ridiculous for Jamin Davis,” Yates said. “I know we don’t judge players on how much they resemble a statue, but the dude is freaky cut. He is ripped. He is physically impressive, that is for sure on Jamin Davis. He can really play, as well.”

“Listen, I love Jamin Davis,” McShay said. “And Kiper didn’t even know about him before I mentioned him to him.”

“I respect your opinion, pal,” said Kiper.

“I appreciate that, Kipe,” said McShay.

Meanwhile, Davis’ former position coach, Jon Sumrall, was on the media Zoom call after UK’s spring practice on Thursday morning. Sumrall was asked about Davis.

On Thursday, Davis’ position coach at UK, Jon Sumrall, was asked about Davis and what his draft stock does for the program and the players currently in the Kentucky program?

“It’s been fun. Jamin went about his work the right way every day the last couple of years. Through even maybe in the 2019 season things not going -- we had plans for him in how we were going to use him, and things not going quite as smooth the first part of that year as we had all hoped for him. Not maybe having the kind of year we thought he was going to have in ‘19 as fast. The back half of the ‘19 year he started to come on and become more productive.

“I describe it to people with Jamin, it’s like the fire took a little while to get started but now he’s started pouring gasoline on it and that thing is out of control. Once that thing got going for him, he’s really seen a lot of success. He kept working hard. He didn’t have a bad day. He didn’t whine or complain when things weren’t going his way. He kept showing up and working his tail off. And if you do that, over time good things happen.

“Going back to what we were talking about earlier, you don’t just walk in the door as an inside linebacker, because of the amount you have to learn and understand, ready to play. You have to grow into that role. He did a great job. It’s a great example. He didn’t come in as a freshman or sophomore and start all of a sudden. He had to put in his time and develop and work.

“It’s a great example of what our weight room guys do. Coach (Edmond) and Coach Hill and those guys with developing the kid physically, too. He came here and he was like 196 pounds. And now he’s as good a looking dude as you’re going to find on the football field. And he’s athletic and moves great obviously. You could tell by Pro Day -- you could always tell on video -- but those numbers on Pro Day were impressive.

“It’s a great example for all the guys in our room, but really all the guys for our team, keep putting your head down, going to work, have a great attitude, embrace the process of getting better every day and good things happen.”

Bruce Feldman of The Athletic also writes about Davis’ rise in the eyes of NFL scouts.