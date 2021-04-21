Sidelines with John Clay

The John Clay Podcast: Kentucky football spring practice wrap-up, plus recruiting

The University of Kentucky football team wrapped up its spring practice on Saturday, April 17, 2021. And the Wildcats picked up some commitments from heralded recruits at the end of spring drills, as well. Lexington Herald-Leader UK football beat writer Josh Moore joined Kentucky.com sports columnist John Clay to talk about what went on in the spring, from Liam Coen’s new offense, to the arrival of Wan’Dale Robinson to the holes to fill on defense. Josh also talked about the program’s recruiting momentum, with UK as high as 10th in the current rankings.

Profile Image of Josh Moore
Josh Moore
Josh Moore covers the University of Kentucky football team and is in his sixth year reporting for the Lexington Herald-Leader, where he’s been employed since 2009. Moore, a Martin County native, graduated from UK with a B.A. in Integrated Strategic Communication and English in 2013. He’s a huge fan of the NBA, Power Rangers and country music. Support my work with a digital subscription
