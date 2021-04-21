The John Clay Podcast: Kentucky football spring practice wrap-up, plus recruiting

Subscribe here to receive episodes of the John Clay Podcast in the feed of your favorite podcasting app: Apple Podcasts / iHeart Radio / Spotify / Stitcher / TuneIn / Google Podcasts

The University of Kentucky football team wrapped up its spring practice on Saturday, April 17, 2021. And the Wildcats picked up some commitments from heralded recruits at the end of spring drills, as well. Lexington Herald-Leader UK football beat writer Josh Moore joined Kentucky.com sports columnist John Clay to talk about what went on in the spring, from Liam Coen’s new offense, to the arrival of Wan’Dale Robinson to the holes to fill on defense. Josh also talked about the program’s recruiting momentum, with UK as high as 10th in the current rankings.