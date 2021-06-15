UK Athletics announces its 2021 Hall of Fame class

Kendra Harrison held a U.S. flag after she won the 100-meter hurdles at the U.S. Track and Field Championships in 2017. She will be competing in the 2021 U.S. Olympic Trials beginning this weekend. AP

International track star Kendra Harrison and soccer professional Arin Gilliland highlight a class of six that will be inducted into the University of Kentucky Athletics Hall of Fame.

Harrison and Gilliland are joined in the class of 2021 by former UK basketball star Nazr Mohammed, ex-UK football star lineman Larry Warford, former track star Bob Whelan and longtime UK women’s golf coach Bettie Lou Evans.

The 2021 class will be inducted during a Hall of Fame Weekend at a date to be determined. They will be joined by the 2020 class that could not be honored last year because of COVID-19 precautions — Chanda Bell (softball), Sawyer Carroll (baseball), Ron Mercer (men’s basketball), AJ Reed (baseball), Danny Trevathan (football) and Wayne Turner (men’s basketball).

The 2021 UK Hall of Fame class

Bettie Lou Evans (1980-2001): UK’s head women’s golf coach for 23 seasons, Evans led the Wildcats to five NCAA championship appearances, including a fifth-place finish in 1986 and 10th-place showings in 1991 and 1998. Evans was named SEC Coach of the Year in 1992. After retiring from coaching, Evans served as UK’s director of golf operations for 17 years. She was inducted into the National Golf Coaches Hall of Fame in 1997.

Arin Gilliland (2011-2014): A three-time All-SEC selection, Gilliland was a 2014 NSCAA All-American, the second in UK history. She set a school record with eight game-winning goals while also being named the SEC’s Defensive Player of the Year. The 2014 winner of the Honda Inspiration Award, Gilliland plays professionally for the Chicago Red Stars and was the first Wildcat to receive a call-up to the U.S. Women’s National Team.

Kendra Harrison (2014-15): The track and field star is currently the world record-holder in the 100-meter hurdles at 12.20 seconds. Harrison was voted the National Track Athlete of the Year after winning the NCAA indoor 60-meter hurdles and 100-meter outdoor hurdles. She was an NCAA silver medalist in the 400 meters as both a junior and senior. Harrison was a five-time SEC gold medalist.

Nazr Mohammed (1996-98): The center played on UK’s national title teams in both 1996 and 1998. Mohammed was the second-leading scorer and rebounder on Tubby Smith’s 1998 title team. He was a First Team All-SEC selection after averaging 12.0 points, 7.2 rebounds and 1.9 blocked shots. Mohammed played more than 1,000 games in the NBA, scoring nearly 6,000 points and grabbing nearly 5,000 rebounds over an 18-year career.

Larry Warford (2009-12): Regarded as one of the great offensive linemen in school history, Warford was an integral part of two UK football bowl teams. Warford did not allow a quarterback sack and graded out at over 90 percent his senior season. An All-SEC selection, Warford played seven years in the NFL for the Detroit Lions and New Orleans Saints. He was Pro Bowl selection in 2017, 2018 and 2019.

Bob Whelan (1987-90): A cross country and track star, Whelan won the NCAA indoor championship in the mile in 1990. Overall, Whelan won six SEC titles, including two individual events and four relays. As well as winning the SEC indoor mile in 1990, Whelan also won the 1,500-meter indoor conference title. Chosen as an All-American from 1988 to 1991, Whelan is currently an anesthesiologist.