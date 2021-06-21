The John Clay Podcast: Kentucky basketball recruiting update

College basketball coaches are back on the road recruiting for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic began in the spring of 2020. Lexington Herald-Leader and Kentucky.com University of Kentucky basketball recruiting writer Ben Roberts talks to Herald-Leader sports columnist John Clay about how UK’s recruiting is going. Ben and John talk about Jalen Duren, Shaedon Sharpe, Dereck Lively, JJ Taylor and more prospects. They also discuss the dynamics of John Calipari’s coaching staff with the additions of Orlando Antigua and Ronald “Chin” Coleman.