The John Clay Podcast: Kentucky names its starting quarterback

Kentucky football coach Mark Stoops named Penn State transfer Will Levis as the Wildcats’ starting quarterback for the team’s Sept. 4 opener against Louisiana Monroe. Stoops also announced that quarterback Joey Gatewood will enter the transfer portal. Kentucky.com UK football beat writer Josh Moore joins Lexington Herald-Leader sports columnists John Clay and Mark Story to discuss the Levis pick and the effect of Gatewood leaving the program.