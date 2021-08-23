SEC links: Joey Gatewood finds a home; Missouri loses a defensive lineman

Ten football links from around the SEC:

Joey Gatewood has officially committed to UCF. Tom Green of AL.com reports, “Another former Auburn player will be joining Gus Malzahn at UCF. Quarterback Joey Gatewood, who started his career on the Plains before transferring to Kentucky, announced Sunday afternoon that he has committed to UCF following his departure from Lexington, Ky. Gatewood entered the transfer portal Aug. 15 after Kentucky Coach Mark Stoops named Will Levis as the Wildcats’ starting quarterback for the 2021 season.”

Alabama’s Jamo Williams is making an impact. The Ohio State transfer has been a standout at wide receiver as the Crimson Tide’s John Metchie is recovering from a couple of offseason surgeries.

Pat Dooley lists the 10 games that will shape the SEC race. He includes Missouri at Kentucky on Sept. 11. “This game is the second full week of the season and almost feels like a loser-leaves-town game. Because the loser has basically forfeited its chances to be a surprise winner of the East.”

Missouri loses a defensive lineman. Freshman Kyron Montgomery is out for the season with a torn ACL. Though Montgomery was not expected to start, he was to help with depth issues for new defensive coordinator Steve Wilks.

Does Tennessee have a Peyton Manning statue? The Vols do not, much to the chagrin of Knoxville News-Sentinel columnist John Adams. Manning didn’t win a national title or the Heisman Trophy as a Volunteer. Still, he is probably the most accomplished and famous quarterback, if not player, in UT history.

A South Carolina grad assistant is now a quarterback. Ben Portnoy of The State tells the story of how Zeb Noland was pressed into service with the Gamecocks, thanks to quarterback Luke Doty being sidelined with a sprained foot.

Georgia’s winners and losers. Conner Riley of Dawg Nation picks the best and worst of the Bulldogs’ camp so far. He likes Kirby Smart’s young pass catchers.

The top five wide receivers in the SEC? Lauren Beasley of LWOS picks a star quintet, led by Mississippi State’s Jaden Walley.

Ole Miss has avoided injuries. Rebels Coach Lane Kiffin said his team suffered no significant injuries during their first 12 days in camp. Mississippi opens against Louisville on Sept. 6 in Atlanta.

Could LSU be the CFP spoiler? Patrick Conn of Tigers Wire thinks so. “Heading into 2021, not only are the Tigers looking to show last season was nothing more than a blip on the radar, LSU could look to play spoiler for a couple of opponents on the schedule. Despite the 5-5 record last season, they did keep the Florida Gators out of the CFP conversation with the stunner in the swamp.”