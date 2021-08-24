The John Clay Podcast: Kentucky football’s offensive line

Subscribe here to receive episodes of the John Clay Podcast in the feed of your favorite podcasting app: Apple Podcasts / iHeart Radio / Spotify / Stitcher / TuneIn / Google Podcasts

In the latest of the Kentucky football position-by-position series, Lexington Herald-Leader UK football beat writer Josh Moore and Kentucky.com sports columnist John Clay look at the Wildcats offensive line. The two discuss new position coach Eric Wolford, returning All-America tackle Darian Kinnard, Luke Fortner’s move to center and the addition of tackle Dare Rosenthal. They also talk newcomers. For more University of Kentucky athletics coverage visit www.kentuckysports.com.