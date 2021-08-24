Sidelines with John Clay

Sidelines with John Clay

The John Clay Podcast: Kentucky football’s offensive line

Subscribe here to receive episodes of the John Clay Podcast in the feed of your favorite podcasting app: Apple Podcasts / iHeart Radio / Spotify / Stitcher / TuneIn / Google Podcasts

In the latest of the Kentucky football position-by-position series, Lexington Herald-Leader UK football beat writer Josh Moore and Kentucky.com sports columnist John Clay look at the Wildcats offensive line. The two discuss new position coach Eric Wolford, returning All-America tackle Darian Kinnard, Luke Fortner’s move to center and the addition of tackle Dare Rosenthal. They also talk newcomers. For more University of Kentucky athletics coverage visit www.kentuckysports.com.

Read Next

Read Next

Read Next

Read Next
$2 for 2 months

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER
Profile Image of Josh Moore
Josh Moore
Josh Moore covers the University of Kentucky football team and is in his sixth year reporting for the Lexington Herald-Leader, where he’s been employed since 2009. Moore, a Martin County native, graduated from UK with a B.A. in Integrated Strategic Communication and English in 2013. He’s a huge fan of the NBA, Power Rangers and country music. Support my work with a digital subscription
  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service