The John Clay Podcast: Kentucky football’s linebackers

De’Andre Square is a rock at one of Kentucky football’s inside linebacker spot. Jordan Wright holds down one of the outside linebacker posts. After that, there are a lot of question marks concerning the Wildcats’ linebacking corp. Lexington Herald-Leader UK football beat writer Josh Moore and Kentucky.com sports columnist John Clay discuss the options. A big key is the health of budding star J.J. Weaver at outside linebacker. For more UK athletics coverage visit www.kentuckysports.com.