The John Clay Podcast: What are we looking for in Kentucky football’s opener?

The Kentucky Wildcats play the visiting ULM Warhawks on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021 at Kroger Field. Lexington Herald-Leader sports columnist Mark Story and Herald-Leader UK football beat writer Josh Moore joined Kentucky.com sports columnist John Clay to talk about what they are looking for on Saturday. Topics discussed included Kentucky’s new offense, quarterback Will Levis, wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson, newcomers on defense and the kicking game. They also discussed one thing that hasn’t been talked about enough. For more UK athletics coverage visit www.kentuckysports.com.