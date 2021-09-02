The John Clay Podcast: An interview with ULM Terry Bowden

Subscribe here to receive episodes of the John Clay Podcast in the feed of your favorite podcasting app: Apple Podcasts / iHeart Radio / Spotify / Stitcher / TuneIn / Google Podcasts

The Kentucky Wildcats open the 2021 college football season against the Louisiana Monroe Warhawks on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021 at Kroger Field. Lexington Herald-Leader UK football beat writer Josh Moore spoke with ULM coach Terry Bowden about his history and the rebuilding job he has taken on at Monroe. For more UK athletics coverage visit www.kentuckysports.com.