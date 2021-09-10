College football on television this weekend (Sept. 10-11)

No. 12 Oregon at No. 3 Ohio State highlights the second full week of college football on television.

The visiting Ducks opened the season with a 31-24 win over visiting Fresno State. Ohio State started its campaign with a 45-31 victory over Minnesota. Fox has the noon kickoff for Oregon-Ohio State.

In the only other match-up of ranked teams, No. 9 Iowa State plays host to No. 8 Iowa. Iowa State survived a scare from Northern Iowa before winning 16-10 last week. Iowa was very impressive in a 34-6 victory over Indiana. ABC has the 4:30 p.m. kickoff for Iowa-Iowa State.

Tyler Zarzour, Matt Stinchcomb and Alyssa Lang are back for the SEC Network for Kentucky-Missouri. That’s a 7:30 p.m. kickoff at Kroger Field.

Here’s the list of college football games on television this weekend.

Friday, Sept. 10

7:30 - Kansas at Coastal Carolina (ESPN2)

8:00 - North Carolina A&T at Duke (ACC)

9:00 - North Dakota at Utah State (CBS Sports)

9:30 - UTEP at Boise State (FS1)

Saturday, Sept. 11

11:00 (am) - Illinois at Virginia (ACC)

11:30 (am) - Western Kentucky at Army (CBS Sports)

12:00 - Oregon at Ohio State (Fox)

12:00 - Alabama State at Auburn (SEC)

12:00 - South Carolina at East Carolina (ESPN2)

12:00 - Pittsburgh at Tennessee (ESPN)

12:00 - Youngstown State at Michigan State (Big Ten)

12:00 - Miami (O) at Minnesota (ESPNU)

12:00 - Indiana State at Northwestern (Big Ten)

12:00 - Tulsa at Oklahoma State (FS1)

12:00 - Florida at South Florida (ABC)

1:00 - Morgan State at Tulane (ESPN Plus)

1:30 - Wyoming at Northern Illinois (ESPN Plus)

2:00 - Rutgers at Syracuse (ACC)

2:30 - Toledo at Notre Dame (Peacock)

3:00 - Purdue at UConn (CBS Sports)

3:30 - UAB a Georgia (ESPN2)

3:30 - Texas A&M vs. Colorado (Fox)

3:30 - Murray State at Cincinnati (ESPN Plus)

3:30 - Ball State at Penn State (FS1)

3:30 - Buffalo at Nebraska (Big Ten)

3:30 - California at TCU (ESPNU)

3:30 - Temple at Akron (ESPN Plus)

3:30 - Air Force at Navy (CBS)

4:00 - Mercer at Alabama (SEC)

4:00 - South Alabama at Bowling Green (ESPN Plus)

4:30 - Iowa at Iowa State (ABC)

5:00 - South Carolina State at Clemson (ACC)

6:30 - NC Central at Marshall (ESPN Plus)

6:30 - Houston at Rice (CBS Sports)

6:30 - Bethune-Cookman at UCF (ESPN Plus)

7:00 - Texas at Arkansas (ESPN)

7:00 - Eastern Michigan at Wisconsin (FS1)

7:00 - Appalachian State at Miami (ESPNU)

7:00 - NC State at Mississippi State (ESPN2)

7:00 - Texas State at FIU (ESPN Plus)

7:00 - North Texas at SMU (ESPN Plus)

7:00 - Liberty at Troy (ESPN Plus)

7:00 - Memphis at Arkansas State (ESPN Plus)

7:30 - Austin Peay at Ole Miss (ESPN Plus)

7:30 - Missouri at Kentucky (SEC)

7:30 - Idaho at Indiana (Big Ten)

7:30 - Howard at Maryland (Big Ten)

8:00 - McNeese State at LSU (ESPN Plus)

8:00 - Jacksonville State at Florida State (ACC)

8:00 - Washington at Michigan (ABC)

10:00 - Vanderbilt at Colorado State (CBS Sports)

10:15 - Utah at BYU (ESPN)

10:30 - Stanford at USC (Fox)

10:30 - UNLV at Arizona State (ESPN2)

11:00 - Hawaii at Oregon State (FS1)