Sidelines with John Clay

Sidelines with John Clay

College football on television this weekend (Sept. 10-11)

No. 12 Oregon at No. 3 Ohio State highlights the second full week of college football on television.

The visiting Ducks opened the season with a 31-24 win over visiting Fresno State. Ohio State started its campaign with a 45-31 victory over Minnesota. Fox has the noon kickoff for Oregon-Ohio State.

In the only other match-up of ranked teams, No. 9 Iowa State plays host to No. 8 Iowa. Iowa State survived a scare from Northern Iowa before winning 16-10 last week. Iowa was very impressive in a 34-6 victory over Indiana. ABC has the 4:30 p.m. kickoff for Iowa-Iowa State.

Tyler Zarzour, Matt Stinchcomb and Alyssa Lang are back for the SEC Network for Kentucky-Missouri. That’s a 7:30 p.m. kickoff at Kroger Field.

Here’s the list of college football games on television this weekend.

Friday, Sept. 10

Saturday, Sept. 11

$2 for 2 months

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

Read Next

Read Next

Read Next

Read Next
  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service