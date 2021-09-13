The John Clay Podcast: Reviewing Kentucky football’s win over Missouri

Improving to 2-0 overall and 1-0 in the SEC, the Kentucky Wildcats knocked off the Missouri Tigers 35-28 on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, at Kroger in Field in Lexington. Kentucky.com and Lexington Herald-Leader sports columnists John Clay and Mark Story discussed the win and look ahead to both Saturday’s game with Chattanooga and the rest of the season.
Mark Story has worked in the Lexington Herald-Leader sports department since Aug. 27, 1990, and has been a Herald-Leader sports columnist since 2001. I have covered every Kentucky-Louisville football game since 1994, every UK-U of L basketball game but three since 1996-97 and every Kentucky Derby since 1994.
John Clay is a sports columnist for the Lexington Herald-Leader. A native of Central Kentucky, he covered UK football from 1987 until being named sports columnist in 2000. He has covered 20 Final Fours and 37 consecutive Kentucky Derbys.
