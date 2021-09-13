The John Clay Podcast: Reviewing Kentucky football’s win over Missouri

Subscribe here to receive episodes of the John Clay Podcast in the feed of your favorite podcasting app: Apple Podcasts / iHeart Radio / Spotify / Stitcher / TuneIn / Google Podcasts

Improving to 2-0 overall and 1-0 in the SEC, the Kentucky Wildcats knocked off the Missouri Tigers 35-28 on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, at Kroger in Field in Lexington. Kentucky.com and Lexington Herald-Leader sports columnists John Clay and Mark Story discussed the win and look ahead to both Saturday’s game with Chattanooga and the rest of the season.