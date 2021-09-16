The John Clay Podcast: Kentucky-Chattanooga football preview

Subscribe here to receive episodes of the John Clay Podcast in the feed of your favorite podcasting app: Apple Podcasts / iHeart Radio / Spotify / Stitcher / TuneIn / Google Podcasts

After an important 35-28 victory over the Missouri Tigers, the Kentucky Wildcats welcome FCS opponent Chattanooga to Kroger Field on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021. UK is 2-0. Chattanooga is 1-1 after a loss to Austin Peay and a win over North Alabama. For a scouting report on the Mocs, Lexington Herald-Leader sports columnist John Clay talked with Mark Wiedmer, sports columnist for the Chattanooga Times Free Press. To get up to speed on the Cats, John talked with Josh Moore, UK football beat writer for Kentucky.com. Kickoff is set for noon on SEC Network Plus and ESPN Plus.

This story was originally published September 16, 2021 10:31 AM.