The John Clay Podcast: Chris Livingston’s UK commitment, plus Reed Sheppard update

Kentucky men’s basketball received a commitment on Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021, from five-star wing Chris Livingston. The 6-foot-6 Livingston is ranked as the No. 5 prospect in the class of 2022 by 247Sports. Lexington Herald-Leader sports columnist John Clay talks to Kentucky.com recruiting writer Ben Roberts about the Livingston commitment and UK’s monster recruiting class. They also discuss what the analysts thought about Reed Sheppard’s summer season. For more UK athletics coverage visit www.kentuckysports.com.

This story was originally published September 16, 2021 3:28 PM.