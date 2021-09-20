The John Clay Podcast: Reviewing Kentucky football’s win over Chattanooga

Subscribe here to receive episodes of the John Clay Podcast in the feed of your favorite podcasting app: Apple Podcasts / iHeart Radio / Spotify / Stitcher / TuneIn / Google Podcasts

The Kentucky Wildcats were not particularly happy with their 28-23 win over the Chattanooga Moccasins on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021. Now 3-0 on the season, Mark Stoops’ team takes its first road trip of the season, playing at South Carolina on Saturday, Sept. 25. Lexington Herald-Leader sports columnists John Clay and Mark Story examine the close win over Chattanooga and look ahead to the Cats vs. Gamecocks.