The John Clay Podcast: Reviewing Kentucky football’s win over South Carolina

The Kentucky Wildcats made their first road trip of the 2021 season a successful one with a 16-10 victory over the South Carolina Gamecocks on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in Columbia. Mark Stoops’ team is having problems with turnovers, but the Cats are now 4-0 overall and 2-0 in SEC play. Lexington Herald-Leader sports columnists John Clay and Mark Story review the win and look ahead to this week’s game against the visiting Florida Gators. For more UK coverage, visit www.kentuckysports.com.

This story was originally published September 27, 2021 7:02 AM.

