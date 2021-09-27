Sidelines with John Clay
The John Clay Podcast: Reviewing Kentucky football’s win over South Carolina
The Kentucky Wildcats made their first road trip of the 2021 season a successful one with a 16-10 victory over the South Carolina Gamecocks on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in Columbia. Mark Stoops’ team is having problems with turnovers, but the Cats are now 4-0 overall and 2-0 in SEC play. Lexington Herald-Leader sports columnists John Clay and Mark Story review the win and look ahead to this week’s game against the visiting Florida Gators. For more UK coverage, visit www.kentuckysports.com.
