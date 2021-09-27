The John Clay Podcast: Reviewing Kentucky football’s win over South Carolina

Subscribe here to receive episodes of the John Clay Podcast in the feed of your favorite podcasting app: Apple Podcasts / iHeart Radio / Spotify / Stitcher / TuneIn / Google Podcasts

The Kentucky Wildcats made their first road trip of the 2021 season a successful one with a 16-10 victory over the South Carolina Gamecocks on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in Columbia. Mark Stoops’ team is having problems with turnovers, but the Cats are now 4-0 overall and 2-0 in SEC play. Lexington Herald-Leader sports columnists John Clay and Mark Story review the win and look ahead to this week’s game against the visiting Florida Gators. For more UK coverage, visit www.kentuckysports.com.

This story was originally published September 27, 2021 7:02 AM.