The John Clay Podcast: Reviewing Kentucky football’s win over Florida

Fans rushed the field after Kentucky defeated Florida at Kroger Field on Saturday Oct. 2, 2021, in Lexington, Ky.

For the first time since 1986, the Kentucky Wildcats defeated the 10th-ranked Florida Gators in Lexington, beating Dan Mullen’s club 20-13 at Kroger Field on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. It was UK’s first win over an AP Top 10 team since the Wildcats beat South Carolina 31-28 in 2010. Lexington Herald-Leader sports columnists John Clay and Mark Story discuss the victory and look ahead to Saturday’s game against visiting LSU. Also, you’ll hear Mark Stoops’ postgame press conference after the win over the Gators.

This story was originally published October 4, 2021 9:23 AM.