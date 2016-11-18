Kentucky Arts Council executive director resigns, board is reorganized

Kentucky Arts Council director Lori Meadows is resigning her post, and the board is being reorganized with 11 new members appointed by Gov. Matt Bevin.
“We certainly are grateful for her service,” Kentucky Tourism Arts and Heritage Cabinet spokeswoman Laura Brooks said of Meadows’ resignation.
Brooks said she could not elaborate on reasons for the resignation because it is a personnel matter. Meadows did not immediately return calls seeking comment. Brooks said she didn’t know when Meadows’ resignation would be effective.
The reorganized council will boast four returning members, including chair Mary Michael Corbett of Louisville and Everett McCorvey of Lexington, and 11 new members, including Natahn Mick of Lexington, Sallie Lanham of Frankfort and Angela Rice of Winchester.
“The reorganized Council strikes the appropriate balance of expertise in the arts and entrepreneurship,” said Don Parkinson, secretary of the Tourism, Arts and Heritage Cabinet. “The new arts council will focus on ensuring that Kentucky artisans have the skills and knowledge to develop and successfully sell their products.”
The move follows numerous other board reorganizations in the past year, since the Bevin administration took office, including the boards of the Kentucky Horse Park, the University of Louisville Board of Trustees and the Kentucky Retirement Systems.
A new director would be appointed by Cabinet Secretary Don Parkinson and confirmed by the council, Brooks said. The council’s next meeting is in December, Brooks said.
