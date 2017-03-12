How the Bionic Man once punked André the Giant

Lee Majors’ fans still adore him for roles he portrayed several decades ago and the roles he continues to play.
The 77-year-old is known for his television roles, playing the Bionic Man, Steve Austin, in “The Six Million Dollar Man,” Heath Barkley in “The Big Valley,” and most recently, Brock Williams in “Ash vs Evil Dead.” His acting career expands beyond 50 years.
Majors discussed his career Sunday during a question and answer session of the Lexington Comic & Toy Convention. His past acting roles were prominently discussed, such as what his fondest memory of working on “The Big Valley” was.
“Getting the part,” he said.
Majors also spoke about some mischievous acts of his career, such as putting Lasix, a pill which is used to treat fluid retention, in André the Giant’s beer. André the Giant, a wrestler also known as André René Roussimoff, appeared in an episode of the “Six Million Dollar Man.”
Majors also compared his role as a character on the very gory “Ash vs Evil Dead” to his more milder roles from the 60s and 70s.
“(On) The Fall Guy, you know, you never saw anybody getting killed,” he said. “ Same for ‘The Big Valley.’ If I shot somebody, it would only be in his arm and he would get up and run away.”
Kentucky roots were not neglected.
Majors was born in Michigan, but moved to Middlesboro as an infant after his parents died. He went on to attend Indiana University on a football scholarship, before transferring to Eastern Kentucky University. However, Majors dispelled rumors that he owns property in Kentucky.
“Yesterday in line, people said ‘don’t you own a house over there on whatever road it is,’” he said. “I don’t have any in property in Kentucky.’”
Majors also offered his opinion on Bell County, which became moist after Middlesboro voted in 2015 to allow alcohol-by-the-drink sales. Majors said a common practice was for Bell County residents to drive into neighboring Tennessee and buy alcohol there.
“I don’t know why they never had it to begin with,” he said.
Trey Crumbie: 859-231-3261, @CrumbieHLeader
