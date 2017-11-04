Matthew McConaughey surprises volunteers at Wild Turkey Distillery

If you see Matthew McConaughey around Lawrenceburg today, be sure to wish him a ‘happy birthday.’
McConaughey, who turns 48-years-old on November 4, announced via his Facebook that he was at the Wild Turkey Distillery on Saturday morning. He and 250 volunteers were going to pass out 4,500 turkeys to people in Lawrenceburg.
He surprised the group of volunteers at the distillery, where he received a huge round of applause.
According to the Facebook Live, Butterball donated the turkeys for the volunteer event.
