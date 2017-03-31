JJ Grey, Cherub and Todd Snider top initial MoonTower lineup

Cherub, JJ Grey & Mofro and Todd Snider and the Great American Taxi are among the first acts announced for the 2017 MoonTower Music Festival, Aug. 26 at Masterson Station Park.
Also on the initial lineup for the fourth edition of the festival, presented by LexEffect are Big Sam’s Funky Nation, Tyler Childers, and Vita &The Woolf. The festival said that there will be 14 acts in total, with additional acts being announced in the coming months.
Like last year, the day-long fest will have two alternating stages, with acts playing on one while the next act sets up on the other. The fest also announced, “a revamped food pavilion featuring over 20 different food and beverage options, a can-only beer garden with larger check-out areas, specially marked VIP zones, designated seating and tenting sections as well as a special late night show,” in a news release.
In the statement, fest founder and director Kaelyn Query said, “We take our role in the community seriously and strive to create an event that has something for everyone.”
Tickets are $39 general admission, $75 VIP tickets, and they are available at the MoonTower website.
Follow Rich Copley on Facebook and Twitter, @copiousnotes
Comments