May 22, 2017 6:45 PM

Jazzy vibe and logistical changes for the Chamber Music Festival of Lexington

By Rich Copley

The Chamber Music Festival of Lexington, co-founded by one of the most successful classical violinists from Lexington, Nathan Cole, will feature one of the most successful jazz violinists from here and in the world, Zach Brock, for its 2017 edition.

Brock, who was recently part of a Grammy Award win with the group Snarky Puppy, grew up in Lexington and was part of the Central Kentucky Youth Orchestras before going on to Northwestern University and embarking on a career changing the modern jazz community’s mind about the violin.

He will be joined at this year’s chamber fest by composer-in-residence Matt Ulery, a Chicago-based musician who has collaborated with Brock before.

In its 11th season, the festival is making some major logistical changes, moving its home base from the Fasig Tipton Sales Pavilion on Newtown Pike to the Pam Miller Downtown Arts Center for main stage concerts Aug. 30, Sept. 1 and 3. The event will kick off Aug. 24 with ensemble-in-residence WindSync, which will present its own ticketed concert Aug. 26 in the H. Foster Pettit Auditorium at the Thomas Hunt Morgan House on North Broadway.

The full schedule will be released soon, and tickets will go on sale June 1.

