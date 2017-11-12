He was shot in the face pursuing a suspect. Officer gets visit from Lexington native Chris Stapleton

A Florida police officer who was shot in the face this year got a weekend visit from Lexington native and country music star Chris Stapleton.
Stapleton met a police officer with the Jacksonville, Fla., sheriff's office while the singer was in Florida for a music tour, according to a post on the sheriff's office Facebook page. Jeremy Mason, a K-9 officer, was shot in the face in July while chasing a suspected bank robber and a three-time convicted felon, the post read. Mason was shot while he was driving.
Despite being shot in his chin area, Mason continued to pursue Michael Joseph Harris, the suspected bank robber, The Florida Times-Union reported. After a two-mile chase, Harris’ vehicle crashed and Harris came out of the car with a gun. Harris was shot dead by Mason and another police detective.
Stapleton heard about Mason’s injury and wanted to meet him, as well as other police officers, the Facebook post read.
Stapleton, who was born in Lexington and grew up in Johnson County, has won several music awards including Best Country Album and Best Country Solo Performance at the Grammy Awards in 2016. Stapleton’s albums include "Traveller" and "From A Room: Volume 1.” A future album, “From A Room: Volume 2," is scheduled to be released Dec. 1.
The sheriff’s office was happy to grant Stapleton’s wish.
“Thank you Mr. Stapleton for taking the time out of your day to honor us. From all of us at the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, we thank you for your support,” the post read.
