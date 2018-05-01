Bicycles and burgers: Foo Fighters do downtown Lexington

If you were driving through downtown Lexington on Monday and thought, "hey, that cyclist looks like a Foo Fighter," you weren't crazy.
On Monday, about noon, several members of the Foo Fighters, who are in town for a concert at Rupp Arena tonight, stopped by Bicycle Face on Short Street and Elm Tree Lane.
Taylor Stull, who works at Bicycle Face, recognized them immediately. "But I was working with another customer so I couldn't get super amped," Stull said.
He said pretty much "everyone except Dave (Grohl, guitarist and lead singer)" rented bikes from manager Jack Ball.
The crew at Bicycle Face also recommended a few places to check out downtown.
"We sent them to some good places to go eat and hang out," Stull said. "We sent them to Sidebar for a burger."
At Sidebar Grill on North Limestone, band members including drummer Taylor Hawkins and bass guitarist Nate Mendel posed for a photo with the wait staff outside the restaurant. Hawkins had a burger, medium rare; no word on what Mendel ate.
Owner Lisa Cox, who normally would have been working on Monday but was off, said she they sent it to her. She started following along on Facebook.
Someone else posted another photo, saying, "I ran into Pat Smear at the mall today."
They were also sighted off Oliver Lewis way.
"Apparently they were all over town," Cox said. She said someone saw them at The Green Lantern Bar, too.
And you might see them again today: They still have the bicycles, Stull said. Note to the Foos: North Lime Donuts has special donuts in tribute to the band including the cinnamon Grohl and the Concrete & Gold, named for their current album.
Tickets are still available for tonight's show at 7:30 p.m. at Rupp Arena.
Comments