Summer 2018 music guide: More than 225 concerts in and around Central Kentucky

What was the forecast again that Martha and the Vandellas predicted as “Dancing in the Streets” became an inescapable hit during the summer of 1964?
Oh, yeah. “There’ll be music everywhere.”
Funny how some things, thankfully, never change. With the unofficial kickoff to summer commencing this weekend, music will indeed be pouring from the most intimate of indoor clubs to the most mammoth of outdoor stadiums, from formal concert halls to ultra casual festivals. Of course, we have it all listed here for you — more than 225 concert performances within a two hour drive of Lexington — in our annual Summer Music Guide.
As always, the guide can only be as current as yesterday. Shows get added and, more important, canceled continually. So a call to the hall or check of the website is always recommended, especially if your show involves a road trip. To help with that, we’ve included a rundown of contact information for each of the venues covered in the guide.
The rest is up to you. Join the party.
The Shows
May
May 25: David Mayfield Parade. Willie’s Locally Known. (9:30 p.m.; $10).
May 25: Black Stone Cherry. Mercury Ballroom, Louisville. (8 p.m.; $25).
May 25: Arrested Development. Bogart’s, Cincinnati. (8 p.m.; $29).
May 27: Nikki Lane, Carl Anderson, Justin Wells. The Burl. (8 p.m.; $15).
May 27: Steve Martin and Martin Short with the Steep Canyon Rangers and Jeff Babko. PNC Pavilion, Cincinnati (8 p.m.; $63-$143).
May 28: The Victor Wooten Trio. Cosmic Charlie’s. (9 p.m.; $28-$30).
May 29: Sevendust, Madame Mayhem, Fire from the Gods, Memphis May Fire. Manchester Music Hall (6:30 p.m., $26-$60).
May 30: J. Roddy Walston and the Business, Sunflower Bean, Parker Millsap. Waterfront Park, Louisville. (6 p.m., Free).
May 31: John McEuen. The Kentucky Castle. (7:30 p.m.; $35).
May 31: Parker Millsap, Travis Linville. Southgate House Revival, Newport. (8 p.m.; $17).
May 31: Split Lip Rayfield. The Burl. (9 p.m.; $15).
May 31: Dierks Bentley, Brothers Osborne, Lanco. Riverbend Music Center, Cincinnati. (7 p.m.; $34.50-$94.25).
May 31: Drake White, Maggie Rose. Mercury Ballroom, Louisville. (8 p.m.; $18).
May 31: Lea Michele, Darren Criss. Taft Theatre, Cincinnati. (7:30 p.m.; $32.50-$85).
June
June 1: Bunbury Music Festival featuring The Chainsmokers, Blink 182, Young the Giants, Royal Blood, Fitz and the Tantrums, others. Sawyer Point and Yeatman’s Cove, Cincinnati. (12 noon; $89-$179).
June 1: The Travelin’ McCourys, Town Mountain. Southgate House Revival, Newport. (8 p.m.; $18).
June 1: Split Lip Rayfield. Southgate House Revival’s Revival Room, Newport. (8 p.m.; $12).
June 1: Awolnation, Missio, Irontom. Mercury Ballroom, Louisville. (8 p.m.; $29.50).
June 2: Tim McGraw and Faith Hill. Rupp Arena. (7:30 p.m.; $49-$119.50).
June 2: Bunbury Music Festival featuring Incubus, Foster the People, Griz, Third Eye Blind, Misterwives, Andrew McMahon, Arizona, others. Sawyer Point and Yeatman’s Cove, Cincinnati. (12 noon; $89-$179).
June 2: Justin Townes Earles, Lilly Hiatt. Headliners Music Hall, Louisville. (9 p.m., $20.)
June 2: The Oak Ridge Boys. Renfro Valley Entertainment Center, Mount Vernon. (8 p.m.; $38-$48).
June 3: Bunbury Music Festival featuring Jack White, Post Malone, Dropkick Murphys, Coheed and Cambria, Manchester Orchestra, Lecrae, Lille Mae, others. Sawyer Point and Yeatman’s Cove, Cincinnati. (1 p.m.; $89-$179).
June 4: Dead and Company. Riverbend Music Center, Cincinnati. (7 p.m.; $45-$149.50).
June 4: Tech N9ne. Manchester Music Hall (7 p.m., $28).
June 4: The Loose String Band, Kirby Jane. WoodSongs OldTime Radio Hour, Lyric Theatre and Cultural Art Center. (6:45 p.m.; $10).
June 5: Jackson Browne. PNC Pavilion, Cincinnati. (8 p.m.; $23.50-$99).
June 5: The Decemberists, Eleanor Friedberger. Iroquois Amphitheater, Louisville. (7:30 p.m.; $35-$199).
June 6: Diana Krall. Louisville Palace. (7:30 p.m.; $59.50-$135).
June 6: Real Estate, Habibi. Headliners Music Hall, Louisville. (9 p.m., $20).
June 6: Slayer, Testament, Lamb of God, Behemoth, Anthrax. Riverbend Music Center, Cincinnati. (5 p.m.; $25-$85).
June 6: Ledisi, Melanie Fiona, Tweet. Taft Theatre, Cincinnati. (8 p.m.; $29.50-$49.50).
June 7: Jerry Douglas. The Kentucky Castle. (7:30 p.m.; $35).
June 7: Travis Linville. Willie’s Locally Known. (8:30 p.m.; $7).
June 7: Dave Matthews Band. Riverbend Music Center, Cincinnati. (8 p.m.; $45.50-$115).
June 7: Trombone Shorty and Orleans Avenue. Mercury Ballroom, Louisville. (8 p.m.; $35).
June 7: Festival of the Bluegrass featuring Flatt Lonesome, Junior Sisk and Ramblers Choice, Whiskey Bent Valley Boys. Kentucky Horse Park Campground. (6:30 p.m.; $20-$100).
June 7, 9: Colter Wall. The Burl. (9 p.m.; $20).
June 8: Festival of the Bluegrass featuring Larry Cordle and Lonesome Standard Time, Darin and Brooke Aldridge, The Cleverlys, Hammertowne, The Wooks. Kentucky Horse Park Campground. (10 a.m.; $50-$100).
June 8: The Russ Liquid Test. Cosmic Charlie’s. (10 p.m.; $12-$15).
June 8: John Prine, Colter Wall. Louisville Palace. (8 p.m.; $62-$82).
June 8: Alt-J, Tennis. Iroquois Amphitheater, Louisville. (8 p.m.; $26-$59.50).
June 9: Karl Blau. Willie’s Locally Known. (9:30 p.m.; $7).
June 9: Cold War Kids. Mercury Ballroom, Louisville. (9 p.m.; $25).
June 9: Mickey Gilley, Johnny Lee. Renfro Valley Entertainment Center, Mount Vernon. (8 p.m.; $40-$50).
June 9: Festival of the Bluegrass featuring Seldom Scene, Larry Sparks, Town Mountain, Sideline, Hogslop String Band. Kentucky Horse Park Campground. (10 a.m.; $55-$100).
June 9: John Prine, Tyler Childers. Taft Theatre, Cincinnati. (8 p.m.; $61.50-$101.50).
June 10: Festival of the Bluegrass featuring Dry Branch Fire Squad, Sideline, True Life Travelers. Kentucky Horse Park Campground. (9 a.m.; $10-$100).
June 10: Ani DiFranco, Haley Heynderickx. Mercury Ballroom, Louisville. (8 p.m.; $25).
June 10: Poison, Cheap Trick, Pop Evil. Riverbend Music Center, Cincinnati. (7 p.m.; $25-$99.50).
June 11: Trombone Shorty and Orleans Avenue. Lexington Opera House. (7:30 p.m.; $56.50).
June 12: Reverend Horton Heat, Big Sandy. Cosmic Charlie’s. (9 p.m.; $22-$25).
June 12: Tech N9ne. Bogart’s, Cincinnati. (7 p.m.; $28).
June 12: Jackson Browne. Kentucky Center for the Arts, Whitney Hall, Louisville. (7:30 p.m.; $46-$91).
June 12: Primus, Mastodon, JJUUJJUU. PNC Pavilion, Cincinnati. (7 p.m.; $39.50-$65).
June 13: Ill.Gates. Cosmic Charlie’s. (9 p.m.; $15-$20).
June 13: Jack Johnson, G. Love and Special Sauce. Riverbend Music Center, Cincinnati. (7:30 p.m.; $35-$75).
June 13: Reverend Horton Heat, Big Sandy, JD Wiles and the Legendary Shackshakers, others. Southgate House Revival, Newport. (7:30 p.m.; $25).
June 14: Chris Knight, Mic Harrison. Southgate House Revival, Newport. (8 p.m.; $20).
June 14: John Fogerty, ZZ Top, Ryan Kinder. Riverbend Music Center, Cincinnati. (7 p.m.; $27.50-$145).
June 14: Warren G. Bogart’s, Cincinnati. (7 p.m.; $32).
June 14: Anvil, Shadowside, Sunlord, Autocrat. Cosmic Charlie’s. (8 p.m.; $18-$20).
June 14: Typhoon, The Fourth Wall. Headliners Music Hall, Louisville. (9 p.m., $18).
June 15: Sam Lewis. Willie’s Locally Known. (9:30 p.m.; $10).
June 15: Whitey Morgan. Southgate House Revival, Newport. (9 p.m.; $21.25-$80).
June 15: Metric. Mercury Ballroom, Louisville. (7 p.m.; $27).
June 16: Well Crafed Festival featuring Joslyn and the Sweet Compression, The Local Honeys, Kristofer Lee and the Revival, others. Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill, Harrodsburg. ($12; $25).
June 15: of Montreal. Cosmic Charlie’s. (9 p.m.; $20).
June 16: of Montreal. Headliners Music Hall, Louisville. (9 p.m., $20).
June 16: Dance Gavin Dance, I See Stars, Erra, Sianvar. Mercury Ballroom, Louisville. (7 p.m.; $22-$25).
June 16: Lee Ann Womack. Renfro Valley Entertainment Center, Mount Vernon. (8 p.m.; $35-$45).
June 17: American Aquarium, Susto, Travis Meadows. The Burl. (8 p.m.; $15-$20).
June 17: Andy McKee. Southgate House Revival, Newport. (8 p.m.; $20-$25).
June 18: Dawn Landes, Lindsay Lou. WoodSongs OldTime Radio Hour, Lyric Theatre and Cultural Art Center. (6:45 p.m.; $10).
June 19: The Blasters, Clownvis Presley. Willie’s Locally Known. (9 p.m.; $20).
June 19: Todd Snider. 20th Century Theatre, Cincinnati. (8 p.m., $25, $28).
June 19: American Aquarium, Travis Meadows. Southgate House Revival, Newport. (8 p.m.; $18).
June 20: Mt. Joy, Isle of Eight. The Burl. (8 p.m.; $12-$15).
June 20: Lucinda Williams, Steve Earle and the Dukes, Dwight Yoakam, King Leg. PNC Pavilion, Cincinnati. (6:30 p.m.; $23.50-$89.50).
June 21: The Blasters, Clownvis Presley. Southgate House Revival, Newport. (8 p.m.; $18).
June 21: The Steel Woods, Nick Dittmeier and the Sawdusters. The Burl. (8 p.m.; $12).
June 21: Steve Miller Band, Peter Frampton. Riverbend Music Center, Cincinnati. (7:30 p.m.; $25-$125).
June 22: Willie Nelson and Family, Sturgill Simpson, The Head and the Heart, Old Crow Medicine Show. Riverbend Music Center, Cincinnati. (4:30 p.m.; $30-$125).
June 22: Rebirth Brass Band, DeRobert and the Half-Truths. Headliners Music Hall, Louisville. (9 p.m., $15, $17).
June 23: Ruen Brothers, Kittle & Co. WoodSongs OldTime Radio Hour, Lyric Theatre and Cultural Art Center. (6:45 p.m.; $10).
June 23: Brandi Carlile, Shovels & Rope, The Secret Sisters. Louisville Palace. (7 p.m.; $81).
June 23: Barenaked Ladies, Better Than Ezra, KT Tunstall. PNC Pavilion, Cincinnati (7 p.m.; $23.50-$78.50).
June 23: Pouya. Mercury Ballroom, Louisville. (8 p.m.; $23).
June 23: Jamey Johnson. Renfro Valley Entertainment Center, Mount Vernon. (8 p.m.; $40-$55).
June 23: Muscadine Bloodline. Manchester Music Hall (7 p.m., $10-$15).
June 23: Wood & Wire. The Burl. (9 p.m.; $8-$10).
June 24: Supersuckers. Willie’s Locally Known. (9:30 p.m.; $10).
June 24: Awolnation. Bogart’s, Cincinnati. (7 p.m.; $29.50).
June 24: Parker Millsap, Joshua Hedley. The Burl. (9 p.m.; $15-$18).
June 25: Grizzly Bear, Spoon, Aurelia Smith. PNC Pavilion, Cincinnati. (7 p.m.; $24.50-$54).
June 25: Pouya. Bogart’s, Cincinnati. (7 p.m.; $25).
June 26: Melissa Etheridge. Lexington Opera House. (7:30 p.m.; $86.50).
June 26: Foreigner, Whitesnake, Jason Bonham’s Led Zeppelin Evening. Riverbend Music Center, Cincinnati. (7 p.m.; $25-$350).
June 27: Steely Dan, The Doobie Brothers. Riverbend Music Center, Cincinnati. (7:30 p.m.; $25-$199).
June 27: Bettye LaVette, Company of Thieves, Dr. Dundiff. Waterfront Park, Louisville. (6 p.m., Free).
June 28: Rhiannon Giddens. Grand Theatre, Frankfort. (7:30 p.m.; $35-$55).
June 28: Logic, NF, Kyle. Riverbend Music Center, Cincinnati. (7 p.m.; $25-$69.50).
June 28: Cut Copy, Siskane. Headliners Music Hall, Louisville. (8 p.m., $25).
June 28: Sarah Shook and the Disarmers, Wonky Tonk. Southgate House Revival’s Revival Room, Newport. (8 p.m.; $10).
June 28: Bettye LaVette. Todd Snider. 20th Century Theatre, Cincinnati. (8 p.m., $28, $30).
June 29: Charlie Daniels Band. Renfro Valley Entertainment Center, Mount Vernon. (7 p.m.; $45-$58).
June 29-30: Tyler Childers. Manchester Music Hall (7 p.m., Sold Out).
June 30: Taylor Swift. Papa John’s Cardinal Stadium. (7 p.m.; $43.50-$225).
June 30: Jimmy Fortune. Renfro Valley Entertainment Center, Mount Vernon. (8 p.m.; $27-$32).
June 30: Maddie & Tae. Bogart’s, Cincinnati. (7 p.m.; $25).
July
July 2: Yes. PNC Pavilion, Cincinnati. (7:30 p.m.; $23.50-$69).
July 2: Dead Boys, Kill City, Patsy. Southgate House Revival, Newport. (8 p.m.; $15).
July 3: The Pretenders. Louisville Palace. (8 p.m.; $29.50-$99.50).
July 5: Chuck Prophet and the Mission Express. Southgate House Revival, Newport. (8 p.m.; $20).
July 6: Guided By Voices. Headliners Music Hall, Louisville. (8 p.m., $25).
July 6: Weezer, Pixies, The Wombats. Riverbend Music Center, Cincinnati. (7:30 p.m.; $25-$79.50).
July 6: The Pretenders, The Rails. Taft Theatre, Cincinnati. (7:30 p.m.; $39.50-$99.50).
July 6: Karen Waldrup. Willie’s Locally Known. (9:30 p.m.; $10).
July 7: Chuck Prophet and the Mission Express. Willie’s Locally Known. (9:30 p.m.; $15).
July 7: Artimus Pyle Band, Frontier. Renfro Valley Entertainment Center, Mount Vernon. (8 p.m.; $30-$35).
July 10: Jimmy Buffett and the Coral Reefer Band. Riverbend Music Center, Cincinnati. (8 p.m.: $36-$146).
July 10: Banditos, Home Grown Head Band. The Burl. (8 p.m.; $10-$12).
July 10: Janelle Monae. Taft Theatre, Cincinnati. (7:30 p.m.; $39.50-$75).
July 10: Haley Heynderickx. Headliners Music Hall, Louisville. (8 p.m., $12-$15).
July 11: Journey, Def Leppard. KFC Yum! Center, Louisville. (7 p.m.; $49.50-$179.50).
July 11: Kesha, Macklemore. Riverbend Music Center, Cincinnati. (7 p.m.; $30.50-$112.50).
July 12: The Kruger Brothers. The Kentucky Castle. (7:30 p.m.; $35).
July 12: The Wailers. Bogart’s, Cincinnati. (8 p.m.; $35.50).
July 13: Chingy, Ying Yang Twins, Petey Pablo. Manchester Music Hall (7 p.m., $30-$55).
July 13: Miranda Lambert, Little Big Town, Natalie Hemby, Tenille Townes. Riverbend Music Center, Cincinnati. (7 p.m.; $28.50-$88.25).
July 13: Forecastle Festival featuring Modest Mouse, Father John Misty, Vance Joy, Kurt Vile and the Violators, Lucero, I’m With Her, others. Waterfront Park, Louisville. (TBA. $69.50-$169.50).
July 13: Master Musicians Festival featuring JD McPherson, The Dead South, Joslyn and the Sweet Compression, others. Festival Field, Somerset Community College Somerset. (4 p.m.; $20-$55).
July 13: Harry Dean Stanton Fest featuring Dennis Quaid and the Sharks. The Burl. (10 p.m.; $20-$100).
July 14: Harry Dean Stanton Fest featuring Donnie Fritts, Western Movies. The Burl. (9 p.m.; $12).
July 14: Forecastle Festival featuring Chris Stapleton, Houndmouth, The War on Drugs, Jenny Lewis, T-Pain, Margo Price, others. Waterfront Park, Louisville. (TBA. $69.50-$169.50).
July 14: Master Musicians Festival featuring John Prine, Amanda Shires, The Felice Brothers, others. Festival Field, Somerset Community College Somerset. (12 noon; $20-$55).
July 14: Evanescence, Lindsey Stirling. Riverbend Music Center, Cincinnati. (7 p.m.; $25-$99.50).
July 14: Dave Koz and Friends. Iroquois Amphitheater, Louisville. (7 p.m.; $40-$60).
July 14: Charley Pride. Renfro Valley Entertainment Center, Mount Vernon. (8 p.m.; $50-$60).
July 15: Forecastle Festival featuring Arcade Fire, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, Courtney Barnett, Trampled by Turtles, Punch Brothers, Vic Mensa, others. Waterfront Park, Louisville. (TBA. $69.50-$169.50).
July 15: Janet Jackson. Riverbend Music Center, Cincinnati. (8 p.m.; $29.95-$179.95).
July 15: Larry Keel Experience, Slippery Creek. Southgate House Revival, Newport. (7 p.m.; $15).
July 18: Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, Hiss Golden Messenger. PNC Pavlion, Cincinnati. (7 p.m.; $23.50-$59).
July 18: Julien Baker, Lucy Dacus. Headliners Music Hall, Louisville. (9 p.m., $20).
July 19: Dan Baird and Homemade Sin. Southgate House Revival, Newport. (7:30 p.m.; $18).
July 19: Attila, Suicide Silence, Volumes, others. Manchester Music Hall (6 p.m., $20-$30).
July 19: Vans Warped Tour featuring Reel Big Fish, Simple Plan, Less Than Jake, others. Riverbend Music Center, Cincinnati. (11 a.m.; $37.75).
July 20: Fleet Foxes, Nilufer Yanya. Taft Theatre, Cincinnati. (8 p.m.; $37.50-$47.50).
July 20: Dan Baird and Homemade Sin. Willie’s Locally Known. (9:30 p.m.; $10).
July 20: Femi Kuti. Headliners Music Hall, Louisville. (8 p.m., $25).
July 20: Shania Twain. KFC Yum! Center, Louisville. (7:30 p.m.; $39.95-$159.95).
July 20: Moe Bandy. Renfro Valley Entertainment Center, Mount Vernon. (7 p.m.; $30-$35).
July 21: Nitty Gritty Dirt Band. Renfro Valley Entertainment Center, Mount Vernon. (8 p.m.; $37-$45).
July 21: Drivin N Cryin, Dan Baird and Homemade Sin. Headliners Music Hall, Louisville. (7:30 p.m., $15).
July 21: Smashing Pumpkins. KFC Yum! Center, Louisville. (7 p.m.; $32-$130).
July 21: Lyfe Jennings. Bogart’s, Cincinnati. (7 p.m.; $38).
July 22: Wheels of Soul 2018 with Tedeschi Trucks Band, Drive-By Truckers, Marcus King Band. PNC Pavilion, Cincinnati (6:30 p.m.; $23.50-$86).
July 24: Chris Brown, H.E.R., 6lack, Rich the Kid. Riverbend Music Center, Cincinnati. (7 p.m.; $25-$149.99).
July 25: Niall Horan, Maren Morris. Riverbend Music Center, Cincinnati. (7 p.m.; $29.50-$107).
July 25: Otep. Manchester Music Hall (7 p.m., $20-$27).
July 25: The Handsome Family. Willie’s Locally Known. (9 p.m.; $17).
July 26: Kenny Chesney, Old Dominion. Riverbend Music Center, Cincinnati. (7:30 p.m.; $32.50-$128.50).
July 26: Gaelic Storm. Manchester Music Hall (7 p.m., $18).
July 26: Otep. Bogart’s, Cincinnati. (7 p.m.; $20).
July 26: Cincinnati Music Festival featuring MC Lyte, DJ Jazzy Jeff, others. Paul Brown Stadium, Cincinnati. (7:30 p.m.; $50-$100).
July 27: Cincinnati Music Festival featuring Charlie Wilson, Xscap3, Boyz II Men, Fantasia, After 7. Paul Brown Stadium, Cincinnati. (7:30 p.m.; $60-$150).
July 27: Yanni. PNC Pavilion, Cincinnati. (7 p.m.; $23.50-$85).
July 28: Cincinnati Music Festival featuring Jill Scott, The Roots, Common, Keith Sweat, The O’Jays, Bootsy Collins House Party. Paul Brown Stadium, Cincinnati. (7:30 p.m.; $60-$150).
July 28: Sugarland, Frankie Ballard, Lindsay Ell. KFC Yum! Center, Louisville. (7 p.m.; $31.50-$101).
July 28: Ricky Skaggs and Kentucky Thunder. Renfro Valley Entertainment Center, Mount Vernon. (8 p.m.; $33-$39).
July 29: Rod Stewart, Cyndi Lauper. KFC Yum! Center, Louisville. (7:30 p.m.; $35-$199.50).
July 31: Brockhampton. Bogart’s, Cincinnati. (7 p.m.; $35).
August
Aug. 1: Brockhampton. Mercury Ballroom, Louisville. (8 p.m.; $35).
Aug. 3: Montgomery Gentry. Manchester Music Hall. (7 p.m., $27.50-$65).
Aug. 3: The Old 97s. Bogart’s, Cincinnati. (7 p.m.; $20).
Aug. 3: Charlie Puth, Hailee Steinfeld. Riverbend Music Center, Cincinnati. (7:30 p.m.; $25-$69).
Aug. 4: Avenged Sevenfold, Prophets of Rage, others. Riverbend Music Center, Cincinnati. (5:30 p.m.; $29.50-$125).
Aug. 4: John Anderson, James Otto. Renfro Valley Entertainment Center, Mount Vernon. (8 p.m.; $35-$45).
Aug. 5: Rascal Flatts, Dan Shay, Carly Pearce. Riverbend Music Center, Cincinnati. (7:30 p.m.; $29.50-$93.75).
Aug. 5: Nahko and Medicine for the People, Raye Zaragoza. Headliners Music Hall, Louisville. (8 p.m., $25).
Aug. 5: Marilyn Manson. Louisville Palace. (7 p.m.; $45-$85).
Aug. 7: Lindsey Stirling. Iroquois Amphitheater, Louisville. (8 p.m.; $44.50-$329).
Aug. 7: Band of Horses. Bogart’s, Cincinnati. (7 p.m.; $35).
Aug. 7: Against Me. Mercury Ballroom, Louisville. (8 p.m.; $20).
Aug. 8: Jeff Beck, Paul Rodgers, Ann Wilson. Riverbend Music Center, Cincinnati. (7 p.m.; $25-$350).
Aug. 9: Riders in the Sky. The Kentucky Castle. (7:30 p.m.; $35).
Aug. 10: Chicago, REO Speedwagon, Michael Tolcher. Riverbend Music Center, Cincinnati. (7:30 p.m.; $29.50-$129.50).
Aug. 10: Jeff Bates. Renfro Valley Entertainment Center, Mount Vernon. (7 p.m.; $30-$35).
Aug. 10-11: Catawampus Universe. The Burl. (8 p.m.; $15-$20).
Aug. 10: Whitechapel. Bogart’s, Cincinnati. (7 p.m.; $20).
Aug. 11: Lexus Smooth Jazz Fest featuring Euge Groove and Avery Sunshine. Kentucky Horse Park Campground. (7:30 p.m.; $30-$75).
Aug. 11: Tajmo: The Taj Mahal and Keb’ Mo’ Band, Jontavious Willis. Taft Theatre, Cincinnati. (8 p.m.; $39.50-$63.50).
Aug. 11: JJ Grey and Mofro, Blackberry Smoke, J. Roddy Walston and the Business. PNC Pavilion, Cincinnati. (6:30 p.m.; $23.50-$63).
Aug. 12: David Byrne, Benjamin Clementine. PNC Pavilion, Cincinnati. (8 p.m.; $35-$175).
Aug. 14: Michael McDonald. Iroquois Amphitheater, Louisville. (7:30 p.m.; $34.50-$299).
Aug. 16-17: Tyler Childers. Headliners Music Hall, Louisville. (9 p.m., Sold Out).
Aug. 16: Yacht Rock Revue. Bogart’s, Cincinnati. (7 p.m.; $12)
Aug. 16: Gary Allan, Walker Montgomery. Kentucky State Fair Bluegrass Village, Louisville. (TBA; Free).
Aug. 17: 112, Midnght Star. Kentucky State Fair Bluegrass Village, Louisville. (TBA; Free).
Aug. 17: Lynyrd Skynyrd, Hank Williams, Jr., 38 Special, The Steel Woods. Riverbend Music Center, Cincinnati. (6 p.m.; $29.50-$199.50).
Aug. 18: G-Eazy, Lil Uzi Vert, Ty Dolla $ign, YGN Nahmir, others. Riverbend Music Center, Cincinnati. (6:30 p.m.: $29.50-$79.50).
Aug. 18: Dailey & Vincent. Renfro Valley Entertainment Center, Mount Vernon. (8 p.m.; $34-$42).
Aug. 18: Natalie Prass. The Burl. (9 p.m.; $15).
Aug. 18: Pedro the Lion, H.C McEntire. Southgate House Revival, Newport. (9 p.m.; $20).
Aug. 18: Great White, Vixen. Kentucky State Fair Bluegrass Village, Louisville. (TBA; Free).
Aug. 19: Oak Ridge Boys, Larry Gatlin and the Gatlin Brothers. Kentucky State Fair Bluegrass Village, Louisville. (TBA; Free).
Aug. 19: Keith Urban, Kelsea Ballerini. Riverbend Music Center, Cincinnati. (7:30 p.m.; $33.50-$101.50).
Aug. 20: Casting Crowns, Bonray. Kentucky State Fair Bluegrass Village, Louisville. (TBA; Free).
Aug. 21: Happy Together Tour 2018. Kentucky State Fair Bluegrass Village, Louisville. (TBA; Free).
Aug. 21: Deep Purple, Judas Priest. Riverbend Music Center, Cincinnati. (7 p.m.: $34-$159).
Aug. 21: American Idol Live. Taft Theatre, Cincinnati. (7 p.m.; $38.50-$58.50).
Aug. 22: Jason Mraz, Brett Dennen. PNC Pavilion, Cincinnati. (7:30 p.m.; $23.50-$95).
Aug. 22: Chris Janson, Carly Pearce. Kentucky State Fair Bluegrass Village, Louisville. (TBA; Free).
Aug. 23: Chevelle, The Cunning. Kentucky State Fair Bluegrass Village, Louisville. (TBA; Free).
Aug. 23: Doyle Lawson and Quicksilver. The Kentucky Castle. (7:30 p.m.; $35).
Aug. 23: Wolf Parade. Headliners Music Hall, Louisville. (9 p.m., $22-$25).
Aug. 23: Ruthie Foster. Southgate House Revival, Newport. (8 p.m.; $20).
Aug. 24: Mike Farris. Willie’s Locally Known. (9:30 p.m.; $17).
Aug. 24: T.G. Sheppard. Renfro Valley Entertainment Center, Mount Vernon. (7 p.m.; $30-$35).
Aug. 24: Descendents. Bogart’s, Cincinnati. (7 p.m.; $32.50).
Aug. 24: Josh Turner, Dillon Carmichael. Kentucky State Fair Bluegrass Village, Louisville. (TBA; Free).
Aug. 25: The Commodores. Kentucky State Fair Bluegrass Village, Louisville. (TBA; Free).
Aug. 25: Tanya Tucker. Renfro Valley Entertainment Center, Mount Vernon. (8 p.m.; $40-$48).
Aug. 25: Umphrey’s McGee. Iroquois Amphitheater, Louisville. (8 p.m.; $29.50-$35).
Aug. 25: Trombone Shorty and Orleans Avenue, Galactic, Preservation Hall Jazz Band, New Breed Brass Band, others. PNC Pavilion, Cincinnati. (7 p.m.; $23.50-$77).
Aug. 26: Mercyme, Stars Go Dim. Kentucky State Fair Bluegrass Village, Louisville. (TBA; Free).
Aug. 26: The Flaming Lips. Iroquois Amphitheater, Louisville. (8 p.m.; $45-$150).
Aug. 26: The Chick Corea Akoustic Band. Taft Theatre, Cincinnati. (7:30 p.m.; $38-$58).
Aug. 28: Breaking Benjamin, Five Finger Death Punch, Nothing More, Bad Wolves. Riverbend Music Center, Cincinnati. (7 p.m.; $30-$100).
Aug. 29: Terry Bozzio. Southgate House Revival, Newport. (8:30 p.m.; $25).
Aug. 31: Lake Street Dive. Manchester Music Hall (7 p.m., $26).
September
Sept. 1: Counting Crows, Live. Riverbend Music Center, Cincinnati. (6:30 p.m.; $29.50-$99.50).
Sept. 2: Nothing More, Bad Wolves, Eyes Set to Kill. Manchester Music Hall (6:30 p.m., $25).
The venues
Lexington, Versailles
Rupp Arena. 430. W. Vine. 859-233-3535. Rupparena.com.
Lexington Opera House. 401 W. Short. 859-233-3535. Lexingtonoperahouse.com.
Manchester Music Hall, 899 Manchester St. 859-537-7321. Manchestermusichall.com
Willie’s Locally Known. 286 Southland Dr. 859-281-1116. Willieslocallyknown.com.
The Burl. 375 Thompson Road. 859-447-8166. Theburlky.com.
Cosmic Charlie’s. 723 National Ave. 859-333-4817. Cosmic-charlies.com
Lyric Theatre and Cultural Arts Center, 300 East Third St. 859-252-8888, Woodsongs.com; 859-280-2218, Lexingtonlyric.com.
Festival of the Bluegrass. Kentucky Horse Park Campground, 4089 Iron Works Parkway. 859-253-0806. Festivalofthebluegrass.com.
The Kentucky Castle. 230 Pisgah Pike, Versailles, 859-256-0322. Thekentuckycastle.com, trouba.
Lexus Smooth Jazz Fest, Kentucky Horse Park Campground, 4089 Iron Works Parkway. 859-255-2653. Aafinc.tix.com.
Louisville
Louisville Palace. 625 S. Fourth St. 502-583-4555. Louisvillepalace.com.
KFC Yum! Center, 1 Arena Plaza. 502-690-9000. Kfcyumcenter.com.
Mercury Ballroom, 611 S. Fourth St. 502-583-4555. Mercuryballroom.com.
Iroquois Amphitheater. 1080 Amphitheater Road. 502-368-5865. Iroquoisamphitheater.com.
Kentucky Center for the Arts. 501 W. Main St. 1-800-775-7777. Kentuckycenter.org.
Waterfront Park.129 E. River Road. 502-574-3768. Louisvillewaterfront.com/events, Forecastlefest.com.
Headliners Music Hall, 1386 Lexington Road. 502-584-8088. Headlinerslouisville.com.
Kentucky State Fair (Kentucky Exposition Center). 937 Phillips Lane. 502-367-5180. Kystatefair.org
Cincinnati, Covington, Newport
Bogart’s. 2621 Vine St., Cincinnati. 513-872-8801. Bogarts.com.
20th Century Theatre, 3021 Madison Road, Cincinnati. 513-731-8000. The20thcenturytheatre.com.
The Southgate House Revival. 111 E. Sixth St., Newport. 859-431-2201. Southgatehouse.com.
Taft Theatre, 317 E. Fifth St., Cincinnati. 513-232-6220. Tafttheatre.org.
Sawyer Point Park, Yeatman’s Cove. 705 East Pete Rose Way, Cincinnati. 513-352-3660. Bunburyfestival.com, Cincybluesfest.org.
Riverbend Music Center, PNC Pavilion. 6295 Kellogg Ave., Cincinnati. 513-232-6220. Riverbend.org.
Cincinnati Music Festival, Paul Brown Stadium. 6 Paul Brown Stadium, Cincinnati. 513-924-0900. Cincymusicfestival.com.
Region
Master Musicians Festival. Somerset Community College, 808 Monticello St., Somerset. 1-888-810-2063. Mastermusiciansfestival.org.
Renfro Valley Entertainment Center, 2380 Richmond St., Mount Vernon. 1-800-765-7464. Renfrovalley.com.
Grand Theatre. 308 St. Clair St., Frankfort. 502-352-7469. Grandtheatrefrankfort.org.
Well Crafted Festival. Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill, 3501 Lexington Road, Harrodsburg. 859-734-5411. Shakervillageky.org, event, 2018-well-crafted-brews-bands.
