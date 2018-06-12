Well Crafted fest presents a Kentucky proud lineup at Shaker Village

Well Crafted – Brews + Bands
Noon June 16 at Shaker Village, 3501 Lexington Road, Harrodsburg. 859-734-5411. $25. Shakervillageky.org.
Dawn Landes/Lindsay Lou
6:45 p.m. June 18 at the Lyric Theatre and Cultural Arts Center, 300 E. Third St., for the "WoodSongs Old-Time Radio Hour." 859 280-2218. Lexingtonlyric.tix.com.
With festival season well underway, it’s easy to overlook one of Central Kentucky’s most distinctly homegrown gatherings, the Well Crafted festival in Shaker Village.
Now in its fifth year, the event has grown from an intimate event staged in an open-air tobacco barn to a hearty outdoor summit. The official title, Well Crafted – Brews + Bands, spells out how the day-long happening is equally devoted to the wares of regional craft breweries and Kentucky-based music.
In past years, Well Crafted has peppered its roster with regionally based performers along with a featured Americana-inclined national acts. Previous guests have included Nashville songstress Lera Lynn and rock and soul stylist Nikki Hill. This year, the lineup stays in Kentucky with Lexington soul and funk favorite Joslyn and the Sweet Compression headlining.
Here’s the full lineup, which will play out on two stages: Chelsea Nolan (1 p.m.), David Napier (2 p.m.), Magnolia Boulevard (2:30 p.m.), Monroe Land Way (3:30 p.m.), Great Peacock (4 p.m.), Grayson Jenkins (5 p.m.), Kristofer Lee and the Revival (5:30 p.m.), The Local Honeys (6:30 p.m.), Joslyn and the Sweet Compression (7:15 p.m.).
Well Crafted should also be an early night for anyone traveling to Shaker Village. Everything is scheduled to wrap up by 8:30.
In a purely coincidental booking, Well Crafted’s first headliner, Dawn Landes, will be back in the region on Monday for a recording of "The WoodSongs Old-Time Radio Hour" at the Lyric Theatre and Cultural Arts Center.
Landes is a Louisville native who has been based out of Brooklyn as her music career progressed. Her fine “Bluebird” album brought her to Well Crafted, as well as a downtown Lexington concert that was part of the Phoenix Friday series in 2014. Landes’ WoodSongs appearance will preview music from her forthcoming “Meet Me at the River,” which is due out in August.
The new record took Landes to Nashville to work with famed producer Fred Foster, the esteemed Nashville song stylist who has overseen recordings by Roy Orbison (“Oh, Pretty Woman,” no less), Dolly Parton, Kris Kristofferson and many others. The story goes that Landes called Foster, who seldom produces new clients anymore, out-of-the-blue while touring New Zealand with Sufjan Stevens.
Nashville by way of Northern Michigan singer-songwriter Lindsay Lou, who has released an attractive new album of American rooted folk, country and soul called “Southland,” will also be featured at Monday’s "WoodSongs" show.
Interludes
▪ Friday night, June 15, is officially last call for the current Cosmic Charlie’s location at 723 National Ave. But the venue is going out in style with a farewell bash from of Montreal , the ever-evolving pop collective built around the music of founder Kevin Barnes. His 15th of Montreal album, “White is Relic/Irrealis Mood,” abandons the live ensemble feel of recent recordings in favor of a one-man-band approach employed on earlier releases. What results is a selection of darkly ambient dance tracks. (9 p.m.; $20).
▪ The Blasters will be back in town next week. One of the pre-eminent roots music acts to emerge out of a Southern California punk scene at the dawn of the ‘80s, the band still boasts three of its four mainstay members, including frontman and vocalist Phil Alvin. The band performs at Willie’s Locally Known, 286 Southland Drive, on June 19 (9 p.m.; $20, $25) with Clownvis Presley opening. For ticket info, call 859-281-1116 or go to Willieslocallyknown.com.
Comments