Lexington native, daughter of former WKYT weatherman, in 'Harry Potter' on Broadway

Her parents named her Brooklyn, but it looks like she was meant for Broadway ... or Hogwarts.
Brooklyn Shuck's newest high-profile role is in the ensemble cast for the $68 million Broadway production of "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child." The New York Times lavishly praised the play in an April 22 review: "'Cursed Child,' which has a deeply symbiotic cast of 40, shimmers with beguiling richness, but you're never conscious of its seams or the effort that's gone into the making of it."
Brooklyn Shuck was born in Lexington 13 years ago as the daughter of then-WKYT weathercaster T.G. Shuck and Joseph-Beth Booksellers marketing manager Angie Coleman Shuck.
But Brooklyn and her sisters have become better known in recent years among New York's child actor circles. Shuck and her older sister, Sydney, and younger sister, Raleigh, are all actresses.
Brooklyn Shuck's previous Broadway experience includes "Annie," "Matilda the Musical," "Tuck Everlasting" and "Les Miserables." She has a recurring role in the new NBC series "Rise."
"Some kids do gymnastics, some kids do karate or play soccer — this is just what my kids do," Angie Coleman Shuck told Playbill in 2014 while on tour with Raleigh, who was playing Cindy Lou Who in a traveling production of "How the Grinch Stole Christmas." Sydney Shuck played Kate in the 2014-15 national tour of "Annie."
T.G. Shuck left WKYT in 2012, saying he wanted to spend more time with his family. After a brief time in New York, he now lives in Louisville where he is a meteorologist for WHAS-TV.
On April 6, he posted a photo of himself with his three daughters in New York on Facebook, captioning it ·"All together in the same spot for the first time in nearly five months. These are the moments I wish I could stop time ... even for a few extra minutes. Blissful to be with my girls."
