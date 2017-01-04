Lexington’s Kristina Schulman vying for Nick’s rose on ‘The Bachelor’

Kristina Schulman lives in Lexington and works as a dental hygienist. But for the time being, she is encased in a bubble of speculation.
Schulman is on ABC’s “The Bachelor,” as part of the herd of women trying to grab the attention of perpetual TV bachelor Nick Viall. The group started with 30 on the series premiere on Jan. 2 and is now down to 22.
That means that Schulman is unable to reveal exactly where she falls in the competition. What is purported to be her Twitter account shows she was at a viewing party with friends for the first episode.
While Reality Steve, the online oracle with a strong record of correct spoilers for “The Bachelor,” already opined that Vanessa Grimaldi, the Montreal-based multi-lingual special education teacher, is the contestant to watch, there is a booming online business in predicting which women go how far before they are eliminated. Reality Steve has already dismissed speculation that Schulman was one of the final four.
However, one of the numerous Bachelor Nation Twitter accounts proclaimed Schulman to be among six season favorites.
Now, Schulman is still in the running — for at least another episode.
Catherine Giudici Lowe, a former Bachelor winner herself, tweeted that she liked Schulman’s debut: “I'm into that girl Kristina (?) in the blue dress. Dark horse material?”
Reality TV World reveals things to know about Schulman, who wore a University of Kentucky blue dress on the debut: She was adopted from Russia. Her favorite actress is Meryl Streep, her favorite TV show “American Ninja Warrior,” and she would be Fiona from “Shrek” if she could pick a fictional character (nobody said she had to be consistent in her tastes). She can make her own outfits. She admires her adoptive parents most in the world.
