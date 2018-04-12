Lauren Minor, Kristen Kennedy and Hillary Thornton of WKYT are all having babies late this summer. Minor is having twins. Kennedy is having her second child with sports reporter/anchor Lee K. Howard.
The WKYT newsroom is having a baby boom: See who’s expecting

By Cheryl Truman

April 12, 2018 12:32 PM

WKYT news director Robert Thomas has heard the jokes about there being something in the water at the Lexington CBS station.

Thomas’ newsroom is having a baby boom.

Here’s who is expecting: Lauren Minor, reporter and morning weekend anchor, who is expecting twins; reporter Kristen Kennedy and her husband Lee K. Howard, a sports reporter, anchor; and reporter Hillary Thornton.

Reporter Victor Puente and his wife Mandy are expecting their baby later in April, Thomas said.

Lee K. Howard and Victor Puente of WKYT said in their Tweet that they "decided to take our own baby announcement pics since we missed the photo shoot earlier." Howard's wife, WKYT's Kristen Kennedy, called the picture "amazing": "I'm framing, and putting in the nursery."
Thomas said there has been good-natured speculation about what happened back in December, 2017 “to spark all this. It is a huge coincidence.”

Morning anchor Andrea Walker joked on Twitter, “I will NOT be drinking the water at the station anytime soon!!!!”

