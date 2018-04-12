The WKYT newsroom is having a baby boom: See who’s expecting

WKYT news director Robert Thomas has heard the jokes about there being something in the water at the Lexington CBS station.
Thomas’ newsroom is having a baby boom.
Here’s who is expecting: Lauren Minor, reporter and morning weekend anchor, who is expecting twins; reporter Kristen Kennedy and her husband Lee K. Howard, a sports reporter, anchor; and reporter Hillary Thornton.
Reporter Victor Puente and his wife Mandy are expecting their baby later in April, Thomas said.
Thomas said there has been good-natured speculation about what happened back in December, 2017 “to spark all this. It is a huge coincidence.”
Morning anchor Andrea Walker joked on Twitter, “I will NOT be drinking the water at the station anytime soon!!!!”
