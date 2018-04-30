Mayor to MTV reality show in Pike Co.: 'You’re not going to make us look like idiots'

An MTV reality show set in Eastern Kentucky is set to debut this summer, and the mayor of the rural town does not want his town shown in a bad light.
"Made in America" will feature a format similar to "Jersey Shore," as it will follow a group of friends in the Appalachian coal country who "make their own fun through country shenanigans and wild behavior," according to a statement from MTV.
Activities such as hillbilly jet skiing and lawnmower jousting will be included on the Elkhorn City-based show, as well as making hot tubs out of pickup truck beds.
MTV representatives have called the show a "coming-of-age type thing," but Elkhorn City mayor Mike Taylor believes the show is not representative of the region, according to the Appalachian News-Express.
"No. You're not going to do that. You're not going to make us look like idiots," Taylor said. "That's not going to work."
MTV visited 10 colleges in Kentucky to find the cast for its show, according to Hazard Community and Technical College. Students between the ages of 18 to 26 were requested.
Taylor said he does not want the show to become the next "Buckwild," which was a show filmed in Charleston, West Virginia. The program was canceled in 2013 after one season when one cast member died from carbon monoxide poisoning after his vehicle landed in a mud pit after leaving a bar.
"Made in Kentucky" will not focus on sex drugs and drinking, a production member said during a Elkhorn City Town Council meeting.
"It's nothing we can show. We can't even show a fight on our show," an MTV representative said, according to the Appalachian News-Express. "We are not casting a bunch of miscreants that are out doing outrageous things. These are real kids in the area that are really trying to progress in their lives.
"The idea is to not have a wild, drunken party and constantly doing things like 'Jersey Shore' and all of that," the representative added.
Representatives said cast members were vetted and safety consultants worked with the cast. That's not enough for Taylor, according to the News-Express.
"It was the same thing on 'Buckwild.' They had security there — the guy's dead now," Taylor said.
An official cast list has not been released by MTV, but various message boards have leaked reported photos of cast members spotted in Elkhorn City. Some commenters claimed not all of the cast members are from Kentucky.
The program is expected to air Thursday nights beginning in July.
