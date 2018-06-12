Who's cooking in Coach Cal's house? 'Top Chef,' but shhhh!

Can you keep a secret? That was the question “Top Chef” asked 2,000 ardent University of Kentucky fans who just happened to turn out at Rupp Arena Tuesday to be part of an episode of the popular Bravo cooking contest show.

Tuesday's competition was shot right on the court with host Padma Lakshmi (in elegant cornrows) and judges Tom Colicchio and Graham Elliot joined by two special guest judges: Chef Ed Lee of Louisville and UK men's basketball coach John Calipari.

Details of the contest — who cooked, what they served, and who won — are under wraps.

But the crowd didn’t care that they wouldn’t be able to share details. They cheered as if the Wildcats had a title on the line.

To keep the enthusiasm going, members of the Kentucky cheer and dance squads, including the Wildcat mascot, led cheers.

Most of the people in the crowd didn’t even get to taste the goodies.

But that didn’t stop them from yelling out requests and calling out to the judges.

“I love you, Tom!” shouted a female fan. Colicchio responded gamely, “I love you, too,” while Elliot mimed “what? No love for me?”

So a male fan shouted, “I love you, Graham!” to which he responded, “That only cost me $20.”