Ann Tower, influential Lexington gallery owner and artist, has died

Ann Tower, an artist who had a multifaceted impact on the Lexington art scene, died Tuesday after suffering an aneurysm Saturday in her Main Street gallery.
Tower was the owner of the Ann Tower Gallery in the Downtown Arts Center, where she represented 38 fine and folk artists, according to the Gallery’s website. Prior to her eponymous gallery, Tower co-owned or managed numerous galleries, including directing the University of Kentucky Center of Contemporary Art.
She was a successful artist and worked as an art critic for the Herald-Leader from 1983 to 1992. She was married to former UK art department chair Robert Tharsing, who died late last year, and their daughter Lina Tharsing has a burgeoning art career.
Tower was born in Long Island, N.Y. and grew up going to the Metropolitan Museum of Art and similar destinations in New York City. Her family eventually relocated to Louisville, and she entered the art department at the University of Kentucky in 1969.
In a 1994 profile, she told the Herald-Leader the department was, “really in its heyday. There weren’t the budget cuts you see today. There were lots of visiting artists, a very bohemian feel. I just loved it.”
She and Tharsing married in 1973 and Tower earned her master of fine arts degree in 1975. The family spent summers in Nova Scotia, on islands off the coast, which Tower says fueled her art.
“Unless you’re painting, you’re always so busy . . . who’d have time to look at a view for hours and hours, or even days?” she said. “It’s wonderful to be out in nature.”
Tower’s gallery owning and management included co-founding and directing the Hackley Gallery in Winchester from 1995 to ’98, which she said helped her develop an expertise in folk art, and the Tower Cerlan Gallery with Gayle Cerlan.
But her highest-profile venture was her own gallery, which opened in 2002 at the Downtown Arts Center. On several occasions Tower said that she assumed there would be tough competition for the then-two level Main Street space. But it turned out she was the only bidder for the spot. In a 2002 story, she identified opening the gallery as her biggest success.
When management of the Downtown Arts Center was transferred from LexArts to the cultural arts division of Lexington Parks and Recreation, the city elected to make the lower-level of the gallery a public gallery, but Tower retained the second floor space. She closed out 2014 with a retrospective show for the last Gallery Hop with the two-level gallery.
In 2015, she and her family celebrated Robert Tharsing’s first solo exhibit in New York City, just a few months before his death in December after a long battle with cancer.
Reflecting in his obituary, Tower said, “We’ve had such a wonderful life.”
Memorial services are pending.
Rich Copley: 859-231-3217, @LexGoKY.
