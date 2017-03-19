Homeowners consistently went the extra mile for quality, efficiency and beauty in Beaumont Reserve home

Homes often come with identifiable themes — traditional, country, or contemporary as evinced in the style or décor.
But occasionally the theme runs deeper, and is instead revealed through the homeowners’ philosophy or convictions.
Such is the case with this Beaumont Reserve address.
“I planned to live and die in this house,” says Dr. Nick Abedi of his home at 1313 Cordele Lane where he has lived with his wife Courtney and three children since 2009. “Whether it was the windows, the roof, the hot water tank, or the pool, I put in the best I could buy. We had no intentions of ever moving.”
The “going the extra mile” theme has been at the heart of every home improvement and renovation choice that Nick and Courtney have made – and there have been many.
The sun room addition is a good example. Nick’s design called for floor-to-ceiling UV protected windows and an innovative ductless HVAC system that was little-known at the time.
“I had read about the mini split systems they were using in Japan and how much more efficient they are,” Nick said. “It can handle temperature extremes much better than a traditional heat pump, and it’s whisper quiet too. This was the first one Greenbox Heating and Cooling installed in Lexington.”
The handsome bead board ceiling of the sunroom is an easy-to-overlook detail. Nick chose it to match the existing ceiling on the front porch, and it’s utilized on two other outdoor additions, the covered patio and the pool house.
The pool house includes a tiled shower, marble walls, granite countertops, a slip resistant porcelain floor tile and an outside bar.
“We’ve really enjoyed this as an entertaining area,” Courtney said. “We have a lot of pool parties in the summer.”
The 36 x 18 foot heated sports pool goes from 3-1/2 foot on each end to 5 foot in the middle.
“I wanted a pool where we could use the whole pool,” Nick said. “We set up a volleyball net or a basketball rim and we play. We’ve had 20-some people in the pool including adults.”
BRIGHT AND WELCOMING
Entering through the formidable leaded glass front door, the bright and welcoming two-story foyer sets the tone for the entire home. Graceful Roman-influenced archways and columns lead into the living room on the right and the formal dining room on the left.
In the kitchen, exquisite cabinet-style cupboards feel like fine furniture, and include all the conveniences you would expect of modern cabinetry.
“What I really like about the kitchen is that it’s very open,” Courtney said, “When we have parties and guests, there’s plenty of counter space and room to walk around without being crowded.”
A breakfast room, a spacious wood-paneled office, full bath and family room round out the first floor.
The second floor master ensuite features a huge walk-in closet that has been expanded to include separate areas for both Nick and Courtney. Two more bedrooms, a full bath and the laundry room complete the second floor. Another bedroom suite with an attached full bath is on the third floor.
Nick and Courtney met at West Virginia University where they were both attending med school. From Beaumont Reserve it’s an easy drive for Nick to St. Joseph where he is a surgeon, and for Courtney to the VA on Cooper Drive where she is a psychiatrist.
“We wanted the kids to go to Dunbar,” Nick said. “The school district was the original reason we moved to the Beaumont area.”
Winston, 13, Willow, 12 and Roman, 9 are delighted to have lots of children in the neighborhood and like having several parks within walking or biking distance.
BASEMENT TRANSFORMATION
Other notable upgrades to the 5 bedroom, 5 bath, 6380 square foot property include double hung triple pane windows, a new HVAC unit for second and third floors (2015), and a new roof with 3D shingles (2013.)
The basement was completely remodeled in late 2016 to include a bedroom, full bath, and a kitchen with custom cabinetry, granite countertops and porcelain tile flooring, not to mention the large theatre room. There was also a space earmarked for one of Nick’s passions, card playing.
“We had no intentions of ever moving from here, but then my boys got into hockey,” Nick said. “Now they do travel hockey, and they absolutely love it.”
The winds of change began to blow when Nick saw a synthetic hockey floor in a friend’s basement. He became excited about the notion of providing a convenient hockey practice space for his kids that would be available regardless of the weather outside.
With no ideal space available to install a synthetic floor in their existing home, the search turned elsewhere, and that’s how they found their new home. It’s located just a couple of blocks away, also in Beaumont Reserve.
Although the new home is a little larger and the bedroom bathroom layout better suits the family’s needs, Nick laughs about the whole turn of events being a bit crazy. But of course it’s the love of a family that makes a house a home.
This week’s feature home is listed with Lindsay Muzic of Emmerich Muzic Realty in Lexington. To see more images of this week’s featured home, visit the Homeseller gallery at Kentucky.com.
