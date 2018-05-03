Deaths, 'gun epidemic' inspire student-led forum on fixes. Many elected leaders didn't show.

After a record-breaking year of homicides in Lexington and school shootings making headlines from Marshall County to Parkland, Fla., the need for a solution to gun violence have proven divisive among politicians and voters.
For a group of Lexington high school students too young to vote, that need for change manifested in a forum Wednesday night organized with the hope of bridging the political divide to discuss possible solutions to what they called a “gun epidemic.”
“We saw this issue as being an issue important to us, and many of us aren’t old enough to vote,” said McKayla Weaver, one of the student organizers. “So we saw this as an opportunity to still participate in the legislative process.”
To that end, the students invited more than 20 politicians at the local, state and federal levels to serve on a panel Wednesday night at The Lyric Theatre. Of those invited, four accepted. Some didn't respond. Among the no-shows were Lexington state Reps. Robert J. Benvenuti and Susan Westrom along with U.S. Reps. Andy Barr and some of his competitors for the Lexington congressional seat. Other Kentucky U.S. representatives not in attendance were Thomas Massie, Harold Rogers and John Yarmuth.
More than 100 communities members came out to ask questions and hear the panel members' positions on gun-related issues.
State Sen. Reggie Thomas, state Rep. Kelly Flood and Ruth Ann Palumbo, and congressional candidate Chuck Eddy fielded questions from families of gun violence victims, activists and students. Thomas, Flood and Palumbo are Democrats, while Eddy describes himself as a moderate Republican. Thomas is a candidate for the 6th Congressional District race.
The four were largely in agreement on the general need for gun regulations, but they voiced different ideas and plans to implement them. Other options discussed included a waiting period for gun purchases, getting military style weapons off the street, curbing gun theft and mental health treatment.
As the only Republican on the panel, Eddy mentioned several times that people trying to start discussions on gun regulations should stress that they don’t want to take guns from people who already own them legally.
“You need to understand that whether you use the word ‘gun control’ or ‘sensible gun policy’ or ‘gun free zones’ or any of those things, you’re going to have a wall go up,” Eddy said. “You’re going to have redness in the eyes. You have to be very careful and you need to keep at it and explain the fact that ‘I don’t want your guns.’”
Thomas said gun regulations and solutions to gun violence would not come overnight. Changes would require an extreme amount of funding and work by activists and politicians.
Expanding research on the causes and effects of gun violence would play a key role in learning how to fix the problem, Flood said.
Several in the crowd had experienced the effects of gun violence first hand.
Anita Franklin, whose 21-year-old son Antonio Franklin was killed in April 2014, was among the family members of gun violence victims who spoke Wednesday night.
“Since that day of that tragedy, me, my family and my city have decided we’re going to turn his death into a triumph,” Anita Franklin said. She went on to say that while focus is on mass shootings in places like Parkland, Fla., people cannot forget the toll local violence has taken on places like Lexington.
The students said they put in numerous hours organizing the Kentucky Town Hall on Gun Violence, which brought more than 100 people together at
Weaver, a Lafayette High School senior, said that she believed the event was a success and that the panelists answered the audience’s questions to the best of their abilities.
"I think our event did a lot to create a discussion in our community about how to find solutions to gun violence," said Weaver, a junior at Lafayette High School.
Though 15 of the 16 organizers of Wednesday night’s event were students of Lafayette High School, the event was not affiliated with the school or any of its teachers. A Sayre School student was also among the group of organizers.
