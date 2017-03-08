Prissy Peach women’s clothing store comes to Chevy Chase area

The Prissy Peach, a boutique offering women’s clothing and accessories, is moving into the former Morris Book Shop at 882 East High Street. Plans are to open the store March 25.
Owner Holly Goeing opened the original Prissy Peach at 55 South Main Street in Winchester in 2015. But she didn’t stop there.
“I actually started looking for a space in Lexington in September,” she said. After looking at potential spots, including one near Woodland Avenue, the former Morris Book Shop site became available.
Brands carried by Prissy Peach include Uncle Frank apparel, Erimish beaded bracelets and Endless Rose. One of the best-sellers is jeans by Articles of Society. “We sell tons of those,” she said.
The transformation of the Lexington space is coming along. ‘We’ve got furniture being delivered tomorrow,’ Goeing said Tuesday. “Our sign should go up within the next week.”
More shopping news
▪ Save 20 percent off storewide at House, 250 Walton Avenue, during the spring open house through Saturday. The store offers home décor and accessories. Housebyjsd.com.
▪ Adelé at 805 Chevy Chase Place is celebrating its sixth anniversary with 20 percent off storewide Saturday through March 18. Some exclusions apply. Merchandise includes jewelry, gifts, home décor and full-service interior design.
▪ L.V. Harkness at 531 West Short Street will host its silver restoration event 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. March 15 and 16, and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 17.
Mitch Paul from Zappfe Silversmiths, an expert in restoration and repair of sterling, silverplate, pewter, copper, and brass items, will be at the store. Call 859-225-7474 for an appointment.
▪ The Athens Schoolhouse Antiques Show is 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at 6270 Athens Walnut Hill Pike. Admission is $2, free for ages 11 and younger. 859-255-7309. Antiqueskentucky.com.
▪ Get a 20 percent-off shopping pass during the twice-yearly Girls Night Out at all Belk stores, 5 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday The evening will include refreshments, activities and music. Belk.com.
▪ Louisville-based Elva Fields unveiled its spring collection of jewelry Wednesday at Elvafields.com. Handmade designs feature elements including vintage pendants and strands of exquisite beads.
The company’s first spring show of the year is this weekend at the Junior League of Louisville’s Tulips and Juleps Art and Gift Market, featuring more than 65 vendors. Hours are 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday at Louisville Slugger Field, 401 East Main Street in Louisville.
▪ FarmHouse Fresh has launched Organics, a new collection of eight certified-organic body products. Items include Island Elixir shea butter body cream, $26; Blushing Agave Body Oil, $27; and Sunglower Honey-Butter, $30.
