“I Am a Kentuckian” video celebrates diversity of Bluegrass

Chef Dan Wu and Kentucky for Kentucky have released a video, “I Am a Kentuckian,” featuring a cross section of Kentuckians who immigrated here.

Among them is the China-born Wu, his daughter Sofia and Transylvania professor Kremena Todorova, who is from Bulgaria.

The video has picked up a following on social media since its release April 11. It was previewed April 7 at a Smiley Pete event to benefit Kentucky Refugee Ministries and the Kentucky Equal Justice Center.

Wu said he got the idea for the video at a refugee and immigration event at the Kentucky capitol in which every person said, “I’m a Kentuckian.”

“It drove it home in a personal way, diversity and unity being two things that don’t conflict, but rather complement each other very well,” Wu said.

Ian Friley shot and edited the video. Music is from Cameroon native Achu Normad. Kentucky for Kentucky is offering products — prints and T-shirts — for sale connected to the video, with proceeds going to benefit Kentucky Refugee Ministries and the Kentucky Equal Justice Center.

Participants include people who are both high and low-profile in the Lexington community, from restaurateur Mamadou “Sav” Savane from Guinea to Transylvania American literature professor Todorova from Bulgaria.

“These people live among us,” Wu said. “These are your neighbors, these are people you already know. ... They’re not just American. They are Kentuckians, what makes Kentucky diverse and great.”