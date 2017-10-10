Kim Davis fought same-sex marriage in Kentucky. Now she’s doing the same in Romania.

Kim Davis, who shot to international prominence for refusing to sign same-sex marriage licenses as Rowan County clerk, is on a nine-day trip to Romania to encourage adoption of a law against gay marriage.
Davis is in Romania with Harry Mihet, Liberty Counsel’s vice president of legal affairs and chief litigation counsel.
A news release from the Orlando-based Liberty Counsel said that more than three million Romanian citizens have signed a petition asking for the nationwide referendum defining marriage as between one man and one woman.
The nation’s population is about 20 million.
The petition has been unanimously approved by Romania’s Constitutional Court and is awaiting final approval in its Senate before a public vote can occur, according to Liberty Counsel.
Davis and Mihet are holding conferences in Romania’s largest cities, according to the release. The two have already met with two Archbishops of the Orthodox Church.
“Their message is simple and based upon the recent lessons learned in the United States: same-sex ‘marriage’ and freedom of conscience are mutually exclusive, because those who promote the former have zero tolerance for the latter,” the release said.
Mihet said in the release that Davis’ story resonates with Romanians, “and they are receiving her tearfully and very warmly, because they can still remember the not-so-long-ago days when they were themselves persecuted and imprisoned for their conscience.”
Davis emerged at the forefront of anti-gay marriage activity in the summer of 2015, when she was jailed for five days for refusing to issue marriage licenses to gay couples. She remains the Rowan County clerk.
Cheryl Truman: 859-231-3202, @CherylTruman
Comments