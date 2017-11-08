Kentucky for Kentucky has gained national attention by using the wrong word in its ad text for the erudite readers of the Oxford American Magazine.
Your not wrong. Kentucky business goes viral (again) for kick-ass typo.

By Cheryl Truman

November 08, 2017 11:24 AM

Kentucky for Kentucky has a brand identity, and it’s irreverence.

So when the business was designing its ad for the Kentucky-themed issue of the Oxford American Magazine, it turned on a favorite marketing theme: turning stereotypes about Kentucky upside down.

In this case, the whole illiteracy thing.

The Kentucky ad is headlined: “We speak you’re language.”

Get it? “You’re” is wrong. The proper word is “your.”

Text at the bottom of the page reveals that the creators are in on the joke: “We know. It’s “your” not “you’re.” We just figured that a typo would be the best way for our ad to stand out in a fine publication like Oxford American Magazine. But nice catch anyway, William Faulkner.”

The photo in the ad features Kentucky poet Rebecca Gayle Howell, sporting one of Kentucky for Kentucky’s “Y’all” T-shirts, and her fiance, Brett Ratliff, fiddling next to her with a “KY” hat. The two are on a northern Fayette County farm next to several picturesque horses.

The photo also is an engagement photo for Ratliff and Howell. (Congrats, y’all!) Ratliff is identified as a “kick-ass Kentucky musician” and Howell as a “kick-ass Kentucky writer.”

On Wednesday morning, an article about the ad was No. 1 on AdWeek.com: “This ad is trolling readers of a major literary magazine with a glaring typo.”

Hiler said the idea came while the group was dining after the photo shoot at Windy Corner, Ouita Michel’s upscale down-home diner out on Bryan Station Road.

The ad has drawn attention that a straight-up sincere ad would not, so Hiler is pleased: “I think typos can be a good thing. ... It’s so perfect for that particular magazine.”

Cheryl Truman: 859-231-3202, @CherylTruman

