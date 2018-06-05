How far can you push yourself? For these ultra marathoners, a long, long way.

What's it like to run 100 miles through the Daniel Boone National Forest? The first annual War Hammer 100 Mile Run attracted 37 participants last weekend in the Daniel Boone National Forest, beginning in Slade and ending at Wildcat Mountain in Laurel County. Of the 37 runners, only 13 finished the course. Clary Estes ×

SHARE COPY LINK The first annual War Hammer 100 Mile Run attracted 37 participants last weekend in the Daniel Boone National Forest, beginning in Slade and ending at Wildcat Mountain in Laurel County. Of the 37 runners, only 13 finished the course. Clary Estes