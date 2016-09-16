Former owner of Mia’s bringing new restaurant, bar to Vine Street

A chef known for late-night dining and for brunches will be coming back to the downtown Lexington dining scene.
Maribeth Tolson, who owned Mia’s on South Upper and then at the corner of Limestone and Short Street, plans to open The Madame, Eatery and Juke Joint, in late October. The new restaurant will be at Vine Street and Limestone, in the former home of El Habanero Loko, which closed in July.
Tolson closed Mia’s in fall 2010. The next year, she opened the bar Ole Hookers, on Limestone around the corner from the new place. She plans to keep it open, too.
The Madame menu will seem familiar to fans of Mia’s. It will have food “like your Mamaw cooks,” she said, plus a full bar and live music.
She plans to open at 4 p.m. daily and stay open until 2 or 2:30 a.m. On Sunday, The Madame will open at 11:30 a.m. for brunch and will have outdoor seating on the sidewalk.
“We’re bringing brunch back hot and heavy, with all our special Benedicts and our hillbilly hot Brown (We used to call it the white trash Brown but I think we’ve matured.) It’s biscuits, gravy, fried eggs and cheddar cheese, topped with bacon,” Tolson said.
Another favorite coming back: her Kentucky won-tons, made with country ham, collard greens and cream cheese in wonton wrapper, in bourbon soy reduction.
“They are delicious,” she said.
Tolson plans to have daily dessert specials, including the triple chocolate chunk brownie milkshake.
“We’ll definitely will do as much Kentucky Proud as we can get our hands on,” Tolson said. “We bleed blue for real.”
Janet Patton: 859-231-3264, @janetpattonhl
