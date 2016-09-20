Graze opening second restaurant next month

Chef Craig de Villiers is opening a second location of Graze, his Winchester restaurant, in downtown Lexington, in the South Limestone spot formerly known as House of Soul.
The Graze at 207 South Limestone will have more standardized menu, offering dinner and late-night dining at first, De Villiers said Tuesday. He hopes to open in late October and serve Tuesday through Saturday.
“We’re going to go a bit more casual on the food,” de Villiers said. “We’re trying to keep it as local as possible.”
The Winchester Graze, at 150 Combs Ferry Road, will stay open and continue to focus on seasonal and local cuisine in an intimate, open-kitchen atmosphere.
De Villiers, who has brought in Damion Scott and Charles Ferrell as operating partners in the new restaurant, said that the Lexington spot will have a select bar, focused on top-shelf brands and cocktails. He hopes to add lunch service in the spring and eventually add a full-service brunch.
For now, Graze will do catering and probably begin with brunch for Soundbar across the street, where the restaurant also will offer a menu of appetizers.
Next up: beer.
“This is going to be our last Graze, I think, then we really want to get into making beer,” de Villiers said. “That’s our next project.”
He hopes to put in a brewery at the Winchester location and sell his craft beer through the restaurants.
Janet Patton: 859-231-3264, @janetpattonhl
