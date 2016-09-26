Fayette Seed closing at end of October

Fayette Seed, a seed and plant business that catered to commercial growers and home gardeners alike, will be closing at the end of October, according to owner Jerry Goins.
Goins and his wife, Karen, announced that the business, which has been in operation in Lexington since 1934, will close at the end of business on Oct. 29. Jerry Goins said that they hope to sell to someone who will keep the seed business going, but if that doesn’t happen, Fayette Seed will hold a dispersal auction in late November to sell off any remaining inventory and equipment.
They do not plan to sell the acre and a quarter on Red Mile Road, but would lease it if no one buys the business, Goins said.
“People are looking right now, but no one has pulled the trigger on it,” Goins said on Friday.
The property is not big enough for a traditional garden center to sell trees and shrubs, Goins said. “But if you took that out, anything else a garden center sells, would work perfectly,” he said.
Fayette Seed specializes in lawn and garden supplies and seeds, selling to greenhouse accounts, commercial landscapers and home gardeners. Fayette Seed partners with a local greenhouse to start seeds for plants.
“Our major business is vegetable plants, that’s what we’re huge into,” Goins said. “And annual flowers and herbs.”
The Goins family bought into the business in the 1950s; Jerry and his brother, Wayne, bought into the business in 1981, according to Jerry Goins.
Janet Patton: 859-231-3264, @janetpattonhl
