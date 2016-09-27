Amici’s Italian Ristorante to open on north end with pasta, pizza

A new Italian restaurant, Amici’s Italiano Ristorante, will open next week off West New Circle Road at 1479 Boardwalk.
The restaurant will be run by Alberto Villasenor and Alex Vega, who are partners in Amici’s with their wives, Miranda Villasenor and Amy Vega.
The eatery, with seating for 130, will be open for lunch and dinner weekdays 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and open until 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. Sunday hours are still in flux, Miranda Villasenor said.
The Villasenors used to operate Alberto’s Italian Ristorante in Paris. It closed Sept. 1 so they could move the business into Lexington, near Wal-Mart, in the location that used to be Rincon Azteca.
“We just thought it was a good spot,” Miranda Villasenor said. “It’s really busy up there.”
The reasonably priced menu will include salads, pasta, chicken and seafood, vegetarian dishes, calzones, pizza and subs. For reservations and to-go orders, call 859-447-8978.
Miranda Villasenor said they hope to have Amici’s open by Oct. 5. They also have applied for a license to serve wine and beer.
