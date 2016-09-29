Auto supplier Yokohama to add 134 jobs in $5.2M expansion in Versailles

Yokohama Industries Americas in Versailles is adding 134 jobs in a $5.2 million expansion of its vehicle hose assemblies plant, Gov. Matt Bevin’s office said Thursday.
The expansion will include two new production lines at Yokohama’s Hose Division plant at 105 Industry Drive. The plant now employs about 300 people and produces and distributes hose assemblies for vehicle air conditioning, power steering and transmission oil cooler systems.
Yokohama Industries America is a subsidiary of Tokyo-based Yokohama Rubber Co., founded in 1917 as a joint venture between Yokohama Cable Manufacturing and B.F. Goodrich Co.
The plant opened in 1989, initially employing 60 workers. Yokohama now has two Versailles plants.
Yokohama announced in August that it would establish a tire research and development center in the greater Charlotte area of North Carolina.
Yokohama’s website says that Yokohama’s fluid conveying products division also includes a plant in Easley, S.C., in addition to the one in Versailles. Versailles is also part of Yokohama’s Windshield Sealant & Related Products division, which doubled its size in 2013 as part of a $5.3 million investment that added 12,000 square feet to the plant.
That plant makes urethane adhesives and primers for bonding auto glass windshields, back lights and side lights for vehicles, buses and military vehicles
“This company has been a great corporate citizen over the years,” said Versailles mayor Brian Traugott. “Their decision to invest more speaks volumes about all that our community has to offer and the workforce we have.”
