Travinia Italian Kitchen in Fayette Mall has closed

Travinia Italian Kitchen & Wine Bar, in Fayette Mall next to the Cheesecake Factory, has closed.
The restaurant closed over the Thanksgiving weekend, according to its Facebook page. Travinia opened in 2015 and featured an outdoor patio on the front and side of the restaurant, about 200 seats and a menu highlighted by Italian-style food, steaks, chops and seafood plus a wine list.
Travinia’s Facebook page directed customers to one of its other locations. Travinia’s Lexington restaurant management did not responded to a request for information Monday afternoon, nor did the Greenville, S.C.,-based Travinia management company be immediately reached for comment.
Travinia has restaurants in South Carolina, North Carolina, Virginia, Florida and Pennsylvania.
Travinia was founded in 2002 and is based in Greenville. Its restaurant in Greenville closed in 2015 after almost 13 years in business.
Cheryl Truman: 859-231-3202, @CherylTruman
Comments