Lexmark acquisition completed, Rooke out, company exits software business

Lexmark’s acquisition by a consortium of Asian investors has been formally completed, and the company is shedding its enterprise software business, once the cornerstore of its business strategy.
Paul Rooke, the company’s president and chief executive officer, is out. He will be succeeded by David Reeder, formerly Lexmark vice president and chief financial officer.
Lexmark common stock has stopped trading on the New York Stock Exchange.
A release from the company on Tuesday morning said that Lexmark’s corporate headquarters will be maintained in Lexington. With the shedding of the enterprise software business, it is unclear how many Lexmark employees will remain.
Lexmark was acquired by a consortium of investors led by Apex Technology Co. and PAG Asia Capital. Legend Capital Management company is also a member of the consortium. The acquisition was announced in April.
The enterprise software group, which Rooke had built as a way of diversifying Lexmark’s revenue stream by an aggressive series of acquisitions, is being rebranded to Kofax, a company Lexmark recently acquired. The business will be sold while Lexmark and the consortium focus “on growing the imaging business, particularly in China and the Asia-Pacific region,” according to the release.
Shareholders holding shares directly through Lexmark’s transfer agent will get a letter of transmittal telling them how to obtain their money. Shareholders holding Lexmark shares through a broker’s account, investment dealer, bank trust company or other intermediary will receive payment through that account.
Cheryl Truman: 859-231-3202, @CherylTruman.
Comments