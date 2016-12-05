Church Street gets two new bars: one for cocktails, one for coffee

Two new upscale bars are going into the Church Street property behind the former Merit Furniture building on Limestone.
Bar Ona will be a “sister site” operated by Chesney Turner, an owner of County Club. “Bar Ona” means “the girl” in Russian. The bar will also offer light food.
The bar has an opening date of March 1. Hunter Guyon, Coleman Guyon and Case Mahan are also involved with the operation of the bar.
The 1,500-square-foot bar will have “creative, kitchen-driven cocktails ... using really great fresh ingredients” along with an extensive bourbon and wine selection, Turner said.
As for the food, “We’re going to get the bar open right now, and let the food develop itself,” Turner said.
Also on Church Street will be the Lussi Brown Coffee Bar, which was originally going into the Pepper Distillery campus.
Sarah Brown, who is in business with Olivia Lussi, said that the coffee shop will be opening in February or March.
Lussi Brown will be a full-service coffee shop in the mornings and in the afternoons will start serving coffee and tea cocktails and coffee stout.
Lussi Brown is working with Rian Davis, who makes sweet and savory pies under the name Pig & Pepper. The pair are also working to source other desserts and pastries.
“The location is really great, we were looking for something in downtown proper,” Brown said. “We started looking at spots, and this one just kind of popped out.”
Lussi Brown will be about 1,300 square feet, with 20 seats inside. Eventually, the shop will have tables and chairs out front.
Block + Lot helped broker the lease.
