Stanford company gets state incentives for high-tech greenhouses

Kentucky Green Harvest, a Stanford company that will produce high tech greenhouses, received $190,000 in tax incentives on Thursday from the Kentucky Economic Development Finance Authority.
The company plans to spend $10.7 million on its high-tech greenhouse project as well as acquire and construct an operation to grow and sell green peppers to out-of-state national wholesalers.
The project would generate up to 75 jobs with an average hourly wage of $12.50 an hour, including benefits.
Kentucky Green Harvest’s sister company, Kentucky Fresh Harvest, is focused on cherry tomatoes. Fresh Harvest says on its website that it’s “ready to bring Kentucky into the next generation of agriculture.”
