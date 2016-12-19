Mark’s Feed Store to open in late January in Beaumont

A popular Louisville barbecue restaurant is coming to Lexington.
Mark’s Feed Store, which has seven restaurants, including one at the University of Louisville, plans to open by late January in a former Applebee’s in Beaumont.
Chas Pierce of Mark’s Feed Store said Monday that the barbecue restaurant is doing extensive remodeling of the interior of the restaurant at 910 Beaumont Centre Parkway and is hiring staff.
“We are hoping to be open by late January,” Pierce said.
Mark’s Feed Store was started in 1988 in Middletown. In addition to its Louisville restaurants, it has one in Elizabethtown and in New Albany, Ind. It had a Lexington restaurant several years ago, Pierce said. Mark’s Feed Store has been voted one of the “Best of Louisville” nine times by readers of Louisville Magazine for its barbecue and ribs.
“We have been looking within a 75-mile radius of Louisville,” Pierce said of opening in Lexington. All of the meats are fresh and smoked and prepared on site. “We call it pit to table,” Pierce said.
Beth Musgrave: 859-231-3205, @HLCityhall.
